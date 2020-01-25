Delhi Confidential: Not much change

Rahul Gandhi has often spoken about giving women adequate representation in the Congress. But women are finding little representation in the party. Rahul Gandhi has often spoken about giving women adequate representation in the Congress. But women are finding little representation in the party.

Rahul Gandhi has often spoken about giving women adequate representation in the Congress. But women are finding little representation in the party. For instance, there were only three women in the list of 35 office-bearers announced by the party for Kerala. And one of them is party stalwart K Karunakaran’s daughter Padmaja. Interestingly, the party has tried to apply one person, one post principle in Kerala. While none of the MLAs and MPs have been included in the list of office-bearers, the two working presidents — Kodikkunnil Suresh and K Sudhakaran — will continue in their posts. Appointed in 2018, both of them are Lok Sabha MPs.

Vow Of Absence

CPI’s Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam will not attend the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi to protest against the government’s invitation to Brazil President Jair Messias Bolsonaro as chief guest. Viswam has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it is astonishing that he has welcomed a leader whose “ideology and policies are tarnished by bigotry, misogyny, homophobia, and discrimination”. Viswam mentioned about Bolsonaro’s “apathy and inaction” towards the Amazon rainforest fire and reminded Modi that Bolsonaro had sought sanctions against India at the WTO for the aid provided by the government to struggling sugarcane farmers in our country.

Taking Stock

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took feedback on CAA rallies organised by the BJP in the last cabinet meeting. Ministers present in the meeting gave an account of their interaction with the different sections of the society during the outreach exercise. They talked about the pro-CAA rallies being taken out in many cities. It is learnt that the feedback was generally positive. The ministers were told to continue their outreach without bothering for publicity. The J&K visit of some of the Union Ministers also came up for discussion.

