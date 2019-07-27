Delhi Confidential: No Hindi, Please

MDMK founder Vaiko, an unabashed champion of Tamil language, was at the centre of action in Rajya Sabha on Thursday – his first day in the House. He took oath in the morning and got into action in the afternoon. When the RTI amendment Bill was taken up for discussion, Vaiko and a couple of other members led the slogan-shouting. He was in the Well for nearly an hour, shouting slogans and demanding that the Bill be referred to a select committee. But he went quiet when slogans were raised in Hindi by his colleagues – he did not repeat them. But as the slogans changed to English, Vaiko enthusiastically chanted, his fists in the air.

A Lot In A Name

The BSF has renamed an award given internally in the force after it was learnt that a former D-G had named the award on himself. Former BSF D-G K K Sharma, who had laid special emphasis on launching projects aimed at welfare of the force’s personnel, had been suggested during his tenure that the welfare award given to units for best work in the field be named after him. Sharma approved the proposal, and the award came to be known as K K Sharma Welfare Award. Incumbent D-G R K Mishra has now renamed it D-G’s Welfare Award.

Riding With People

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank inaugurated the new building of the National Council for Teacher Education on Friday. His arrival at the event created a bit of a stir initially, as people found out that the minister, instead of travelling in his car, had taken the Metro to the venue in Dwarka.