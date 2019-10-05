Delhi Confidential: Lying Low

Lying Low

In the Lok Sabha elections, one of the star campaigners of the Congress was cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu. State units of the party were eager to get the witty Punjab politician on the campaign trail. Things have changed now, it seems. Sidhu resigned as minister from the Amarinder Singh cabinet and has been lying low since then. His name does not even figure in the list of star campaigners for neighbouring Haryana — which the Congress submitted to the Election Commission — though Sidhu is popular in Haryana. The question is whether he opted out or the party did not want to field him. Interestingly, Ashok Tanwar, the former Haryana Congress chief who has raised a banner of revolt against the party, is in the list.

Slow Start

With less than a month left for the elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, the electoral scene is yet to heat up. First, the candidates’ list was delayed as political parties were waiting for the “inauspicious” Pitru Paksha or Shraddha period to end. Politicians were reluctant to take major decisions during that time. As it ended last Saturday, the parties declared their candidates, but the campaign will pick up only after Dussehra next week. All major parties have prepared lists of star campaigners, but no major rallies are expected before Dussehra. Because the leaders are busy with rituals in this festive period.

Timely Relief

Lawyers in Patna breathed a sigh of relief when the High Court closed for a week-long Dussehra vacation. Chief Justice A P Shahi had personally written to all judges of the high court last week to accommodate requests for adjournments from lawyers in the light of the untimely floods in Patna, but the court was functioning. Lawyers had requested the court to not pass any adverse orders when clients or advocates were not present without prior information.