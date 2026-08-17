Weeks after the Cabinet Secretariat issued a notification bifurcating the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in July, sources say the two new departments are still adjusting to the change. While the CPWD and NBCC, the two construction arms of the ministry, have been listed under Department of Capital Development, sources say the majority of their projects are outside Delhi. Urban transport as a subject is under Department of Urban Development, while Delhi Metro and NCRTC are under Department of Capital Development, even though DMRC works as a consultant on metro projects outside the capital. It is learnt that efforts are on to bring clarity on some of the issues.
Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu made a rare appearance at a BJP event in Delhi on Sunday when he inaugurated 25 Atal Canteens to mark former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 8th death anniversary. Naidu, who had resigned from the BJP after being named NDA’s candidate for the post of Vice President in 2017 and usually stays away from the party events, made an exception to break bread with Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi, and other senior leaders.
With the demolition of one of the oldest post-Independence government offices in Lutyens’ Delhi, Krishi Bhawan, likely to start soon, the Ministries of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry are set to move out of the iconic building and out of Lutyens’ Delhi altogether. It is learnt that the two ministries will soon be relocated to the government office complex at Netaji Nagar in South Delhi, while the sites of Krishi Bhawan and neighbouring Shastri Bhawan are to be redeveloped into new secretariat buildings.