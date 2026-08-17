Why Ministry of Housing and Urban Affa­irs is a house divided

What happens when a key government department is bifurcated?

Ensemble of Government buildings on Rajpath in New Delhi, IndiaEnsemble of government buildings on Rajpath in New Delhi, India. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: Venkaiah Naidu’s rare appearance at a BJP event to the split within the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affa­irs.

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Aug 17, 2026 09:21 PM IST
Change, Clarity

Weeks after the Cabinet Secretariat issued a notification bifurcating the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affa­irs in July, sources say the two new departments are still adjusting to the change. While the CPWD and NBCC, the two construction arms of the ministry, have been listed under Department of Capital Development, sour­ces say the majority of their projects are outside Delhi. Urban transport as a subject is under Department of Urban Devel­opm­ent, while Delhi Metro and NCRTC are under Depart­ment of Capital Developm­ent, even though DMRC works as a consultant on metro projects outside the capital. It is learnt that efforts are on to bring clarity on some of the issues.

Aug 17, 2026 09:20 PM IST
Venkaiah Naidu, usually away from BJP events, makes a rare exception

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu made a rare appearance at a BJP event in Delhi on Sunday when he inaugurated 25 Atal Canteens to mark former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 8th death anniversary. Naidu, who had resigned from the BJP after being named NDA’s candidate for the post of Vice President in 2017 and usually stays away from the party events, made an exception to break bread with Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi, and other senior leaders.

Aug 17, 2026 09:20 PM IST
Moving Out

With the demolition of one of the oldest post-Independence government offices in Lutyens’ Delhi, Krishi Bhawan, likely to start soon, the Ministries of Agriculture and Animal Husba­ndry are set to move out of the iconic building and out of Lutyens’ Delhi altogether. It is learnt that the two ministries will soon be relocated to the government office complex at Netaji Nagar in South Delhi, while the sites of Krishi Bhawan and neighbouring Shastri Bhawan are to be redeveloped into new secretariat buildings.

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