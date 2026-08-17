Aug 17, 2026 09:21 PM IST

Change, Clarity

Weeks after the Cabinet Secretariat issued a notification bifurcating the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affa­irs in July, sources say the two new departments are still adjusting to the change. While the CPWD and NBCC, the two construction arms of the ministry, have been listed under Department of Capital Development, sour­ces say the majority of their projects are outside Delhi. Urban transport as a subject is under Department of Urban Devel­opm­ent, while Delhi Metro and NCRTC are under Depart­ment of Capital Developm­ent, even though DMRC works as a consultant on metro projects outside the capital. It is learnt that efforts are on to bring clarity on some of the issues.