Delhi confidential: Meeting Marathon

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who was in Delhi on Friday, met several key ministers with a list of issues pending with their ministries. Meeting Jalshakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, he demanded the release of a pending amount under the irrigation scheme and discussed Haridwar Kumbh 2021. He later met Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and raised the issue of forest land due to which the state is facing difficulty in construction of rural roads. He also met Union Minister of Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad and brought to his notice the issue of internet connectivity in the Himalayan state.

Wider Reach

‘Pariksha pe Charcha’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s annual interaction with students on beating exam-related stress, is telecast live on Doordarshan, MyGov website, YouTube and Facebook. This year, for greater reach, the HRD Ministry is trying to tap online streaming platforms. The ministry is learned to be in talks with Hotstar and Zee5 for live telecast of the PM’s interaction. Interestingly, there won’t be any university and college students at the event this year. They were invited last year.

In The Race

After dilly-dallying for long, the Congress has finally announced a leadership change in Andhra Pradesh. And the decision has warmed the hearts of over a dozen aspirants for the post of PCC chief in neighbouring Telangana. All of them hope a decision will come soon. But unlike in Andhra, where the Congress is non-existent and hence not many were in the race, the list of aspirants is long in Telangana. From former PCC chiefs V Hanumantha Rao and Ponnala Lakshmaiah to Lok Sabha MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, working president Ponnam Prabhakar and MLAs T Jeevan Reddy and D Sridhar Babu, every other leader is in the race. Rao was PCC chief three decades ago and Lok Sabha MP A Revanth Reddy joined the Congress just two years ago. Both are fancying their chances, as is AICC secretary Madhu Yaskhi Goud, who is said to be not very active in state politics.

