Delhi Confidential: Lavish Praise

The advice from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah to “spread the good word” about the government’s initiatives is not lost on BJP MPs. They leave no chance to praise the BJP-led government at any forum available — in or outside the country. Sharad Tripathi, the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Sant Kabir Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, recently spoke on “Promotion and protection of rights of children” at a UN meeting, and showered lavish praises on Modi and the government’s programmes. In his speech, Tripathi explained how Modi initiated the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign, which has brought in a sea change in the lives of girl children in India. He also spoke about Ayushman Bharat, another ambitious programme of the Prime Minister, and congratulated him for the Champion of the Earth award.

Gujarat Helpline

Even as opposition parties are criticising the BJP government in Gujarat for what they call is its failure to protect the violence against migrant workers, especially those from Hindi-speaking states, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has launched three helpline numbers for the regions of Saurashtra, West Gujarat and North Gujarat. A VHP leader said local VHP cadre will be informed about any person calling up these numbers and provide help with cooperation of the police.

Ticket Window

Some senior Congress leaders in Telangana are lobbying hard for Assembly tickets for themselves as well as family members — children and daughters- and sons-in-law. This is leading to some disquiet in the party. One gets to hear that Leader of Opposition in state Assembly K Jana Reddy, Hyderabad city Congress president Anjan Kumar Yadav, former Home Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and former minister and MLA D K Aruna all are seeking tickets for self as well as children. Former Union minister Sarve Satyanarayana is said to be looking for a seat for himself and his son-in-law, former state unit president Ponnala Lakshmaiah a ticket for self and daughter-in-law. Many senior leaders such as former MP V Hanumantha Rao are learnt to have demanded that a ‘one family, one ticket’ norm be followed, arguing that the Congress will be unable to question the “dynasty rule” of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao if it gives tickets to children and other family members of senior party leaders.

