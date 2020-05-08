Delhi Confidential: Battling Queries

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had to face a strange issue due to the order when he was flooded with calls from people in his constituency. Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had to face a strange issue due to the order when he was flooded with calls from people in his constituency.

The Centre’s order allowing liquor shops to open have created chaos in several parts of the country and triggered many a meme on social media. But Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had to face a strange issue due to the order when he was flooded with calls from people in his constituency – Bihar’s Patna Sahib – who wanted to know why liquor shops were not open in the locality. Prasad tried to explain that there is prohibition in Bihar, and that liquor outlets cannot thus be opened in the state, but the callers insisted that the order came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, and that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could not ignore it.

Humour On Rumour

The speculation that a lawyer-leader of the Congress could soon join the BJP turned more interesting on Thursday. Legal eagle and senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi put out a couple of tweets in Hindi, mentioning the rumour. “Hamari afvaah ke dhuyein wahin se uthte hain, jahan hamare naam se aag lag jaati hain,” he tweeted, and then followed it with another: “kaagaz ke pannon par likha aur kuch nahin hai, yeh jo dikh raha hai wahin hai hua kuch nahin hain.” So was the rumour about him? Well, after a few minutes, Singhvi tweeted again: “afvaah thhi ki main bimaar hun, logon ne pooch pooch kar bimar kar diya.”

Lockdown’s Hunters

Nagaland has encountered an unusual problem during the lockdown – protecting its wildlife. Last month, the state Wildlife Department arrested four people for allegedly hunting, including Bucking Deer and Indian Civet Cat, in a reserve forest. The authorities cracked down after posts of a “lockdown festival’’ went viral on social media, with photographs uploaded of the hunts. Having anticipated such activities, Nagaland had issued a ban on hunting as soon as the lockdown was announced by the Centre. While hunting is banned in Nagaland, there is a window open “during season” every year at the village level, where hunting of certain unprotected animals and birds are permitted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.