Delhi Confidential: Games supporters play?

The final minutes of Thursday’s Congress Working Committee meeting saw an interesting turn. Out of nowhere, members such as K C Venugopal, Rajiv Satav and Randeep Surjewala urged Rahul Gandhi to hold a meeting with state Congress presidents and Congress legislature party leaders to discuss the situation in states on account of the coronavirus pandemic. Rahul, who holds no party post, said he has no jurisdiction to hold such a meeting, but Congress chief Sonia Gandhi then asked him to heed their request. Many CWC members surmised that the call by the three known Rahul camp followers was an orchestrated attempt as part of the larger efforts to make Rahul return to the helm.

Ramayan Rules TV

Prasar Bharati’s experiment of bringing back old shows to keep people entertained during the lockdown has turned out to be a hit, data suggests. Provisional data of BARC, which gauges TV viewership in India, shows that a week since Ramayan’s re-telecast began on Doordarshan it has become the top-ranked show in its slot. In fact, it has got the highest TRP for a general entertainment show since 2015. But on Friday even this hugely popular mythological show will get a late start, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to release a short video message at 9 am. Ramayan will be telecast after that.

Mask Shortage

Staring at a massive shortage of face masks, the office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government on Thursday issued an advisory for “homemade face masks”. The PSA’s office issued a manual on handmade masks — “Masks for curbing the spread of SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus’’ — with tips on how to make one by hand or using a sewing machine, what kind of cloth to use, and how to keep masks sanitised at home. The advisory also quotes a report by Pub Med, which has said that wearing masks can substantially reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

