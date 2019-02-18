Delhi Confidential: For the families

Advertising

The RSS has joined calls for monetary help to the families of CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack. RSS Sarkaryavah Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Sunday appealed to supporters and the general public to utilise the “bharatkeveer” app to make their contributions. Bharat Ke Veer is a trust created by Union Home Ministry in which public can contribute voluntarily to support families of paramilitary personnel. The RSS has appealed to the people to use the app or “Indian Brave Hearts” website to make contributions.

The Trigger

The inclement weather in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, that disrupted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pre-scheduled public meeting on February 14 seems to have since become a needless irritant for Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat. The Prime Minister had to return to Delhi despite having landed in Dehradun on the scheduled day. His not meeting the chief minister became an issue that was being read differently in state politics. Incidentally, Rawat was supposed to felicitate Modi at Rudrapur and that’s why he could not be present at Dehradun airport.

The Batchmates

Last week, former CBDT chairman Sushil Chandra was appointed as Election Commissioner by the Law Ministry. He is only the second Indian Revenue Service officer, after T S Krishnamurthy, to be on the panel. However, that is not the only interesting fact about his nomination. Coincidentally, with his appointment, all three members of the Commission are now of the same batch of civil services. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, who are IAS officers, are also of 1980 batch.