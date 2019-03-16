Delhi Confidential: The Afterthought

The Afterthought

Advertising

AFTER DECLARING that it would put up a candidate against Smriti Irani and that it has no truck with the Congress, Bhim Army is likely to eventually let this battle go. Sources in the outfit said that it would put up a candidate against Irani only if she chooses to contest from a constituency other than Amethi. “In Amethi, Rahul Gandhi would be the strongest candidate and a sure winner. If Irani contests from Amethi, we will not put up a candidate,” a key Bhim Army leader said.

Fresh Chapter

ON THE birth anniversary of BSP founder Kanshiram on Friday, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav started “re-reading” a book named “Kanshiram – Leader of the Dalits”. Akhilesh revealed this first through Twitter and later in a statement. He said the SP was committed to fulfill Kanshiram’s dreams of social justice. After forging alliance with the BSP and RLD for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Akhilesh is set to launch a joint election campaign with both these parties next month.

Star Power

WITH THE hope of expanding its reach, the National Health Authority has been on the lookout for celebrities to take the PMJAY message to the ground. One of the top athletes of the country, boxing champion M C Mary Kom, has been roped in and will start shooting on Friday. The authority is also in touch with few more international sports celebrities, including badminton stars Saina Nehwal and P V Sindhu.