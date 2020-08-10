Delhi Confidential: A Positive Move

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is trying to ensure the Parliament Building is more women-friendly. The Lok Sabha secretariat recently informed that three automatic sanitary pad dispensing machines have been installed in the Parliament House Complex. The service is on payment basis. Apparently, this was a longstanding demand of the women staff working in the complex. Recently, the secretariat also agreed to the MPs’ demand on making kadha, a herbal drink considered to be an immunity booster, available in the railway catering outlets in the building in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Isolation Time

After SAD MP Naresh Gujral, who attended the meeting of the Standing Committee of Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice last week, tested positive for Covid-19, the Rajya Sabha secretariat has advised other members who attended the meeting to take precautions and isolate themselves. The meeting was conducted in adherence to social distancing norms and members wore masks. Eleven members, including its chairman and senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav and former Union Minister Shiv Pratap Shukla, attended the meeting.

On The Agenda

The meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on Tuesday could be interesting. On the agenda is a briefing by the Ministry of Communications on suspension of telecom services and Internet and its impact and India’s preparedness for 5G rollout. It is learnt that chairman Shashi Tharoor may seek clarifications from the ministry about the Internet shutdown in Kashmir. The BJP members had objected to discussing this at the last meeting too. The 5G rollout too is a sensitive topic as there are reports that India is going to exclude Chinese companies like Huawei and ZTE. The panel could seek views of the ministry on this too.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.