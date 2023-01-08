scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Cold wave continues to grip North India, conditions likely to prevail for next 2 days: IMD

Kashmir is currently under the grip of "Chilla-i-Kalan", the 40-day harsh weather period when the chances of snowfall are maximum

People hang out in extreme cold in New Delhi (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
The cold wave conditions gripping most parts of North India, particularly Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, will continue today, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest forecast read.

These conditions will continue to prevail in some areas over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh as well as in a few regions of Punjab, Bihar, West Bengal, parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha during the next two days.

Also read |Amid biting cold, residents of Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan slum served eviction notice

The IMD also predicted ground frost conditions in isolated regions of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, there was a 75 per cent chance of light-to-moderate snowfall at many places on Sunday, the Met office said. Kashmir is currently under the grip of “Chilla-i-Kalan”, the 40-day harsh weather period when the chances of snowfall are maximum. “Chilla-i-Kalan” begins on December 21 and ends on January 30.

A snow-covered village along the Srinagar-Leh National highway, the lifeline between the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh, at Zojila in Ganderbal district of Central Kashmir (PTI)

As the week ends, the IMD has predicted dry weather over most parts of the country, except isolated to scattered rainfall over Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Meanwhile, according to the annual statement on Climate of India, issued by the IMD, the highest number of human casualties in India due to extreme weather events in three years — 2,227 — was reported in 2022.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 09:47 IST
