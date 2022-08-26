scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

‘Don’t comment without homework’. ‘Why feel bad?’: Kejriwal vs Himanta on Assam schools

"I am not coming to Assam. Tell me when can I come? You show your good work in the field of education. You come to Delhi, I will show you the work of Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday told his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma that they both should learn from each other as “only then will India become number one country.” Kejriwal’s response came after Sarma lashed out at him over his remark on amalgamation of Assam schools. Sarma had asked him to “do his homework” before commenting.

Sharing a news item claiming that the Assam government closed 34 schools due to poor results, Kejriwal had tweeted, “Instead of closing schools there was a need for improvement in their conditions and studies.”

Upset with this, Sarma tweeted, “Dear @ArvindKejriwal Ji-as usual you commented on something without any homework! Since my days as Education Minister till now, please note, the Assam government has established/taken over 8,610 new schools.”

Breaking down the figures of the established schools, Sarma also added, “Curious to know Delhi’s figures!”

Reacting to Sarma’s tweet, the Delhi chief minister said his intention was not to highlight his flaws. “Oho. Looks like you felt bad. I didn’t mean to highlight your flaws. We are all one country. We have to learn from each other. Only then will India become number one country. I am not coming to Assam. Tell me when can I come? You show your good work in the field of education. You come to Delhi, I will show you the work of Delhi.”

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 11:24:06 am
