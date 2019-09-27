Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Punjab, Haryana CMs to act on stubble burning

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday wrote to his Punjab and Haryana counterparts underlining the need for “bold and urgent action” against stubble burning, while also asserting that “much more needs to be done” by their governments to tackle the seasonal practice which drags down the city’s air quality during winter. In letters to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, Kejriwal said high levels of pollution in the entire northern region puts to risk the health of people, especially children and the elderly.

Advertising

“I know they are making efforts. But much more needs to be done… Meanwhile, at our level, we are taking steps to reduce pollution caused by local factors… Unfortunately, high levels of air pollution in winter months in the entire northern India region puts to risk the health of all our people…,” Kejriwal wrote.

He has written such letters to the Punjab and Haryana CMs in the past as well. The AAP chief has also sparred with Singh in the past on Twitter over the issue.

Anticipating a rise in the level of pollution in November, the Delhi government has already announced that the odd-even car-rationing measure will be enforced between November 4-15.

Advertising

The government also plans to distribute 50 lakh N95 masks to people as part of a five-point winter action plan.

Earlier this month, Kejriwal had announced that the concentration of particulate matter in Delhi’s air has come down by around 25% when compared to 2012 levels.

In 2014, a WHO study had found Delhi’s air quality to be the worst in the world.

“It is my earnest request that [your government] takes all possible steps to ensure…an immediate curb on crop stubble burning activities… That is the only way we can fulfill our responsibility…,” Kejriwal added in the letters.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also begun consultations to organise a community Diwali event to encourage people to give up bursting crackers and come together for a laser show instead.

“The latest rankings of the most polluted cities in the world brings home a harsh reality — seven of the world’s 10 most polluted cities are in India. While Delhi ranks 11 on this list, the top three Indian cities are Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Faridabad,” the government said in a statement.