‘Delhi CM does not speak for India’: Centre rejects Kejriwal’s ‘Singapore strain’ remark

A day after the Singapore government denied Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s statement that a variant of the novel coronavirus found in Singapore could usher in a third wave in the country, the Centre on Wednesday said that the Delhi Chief Minister had “no competence to pronounce on Covid variants or civil aviation policy”.

Stressing that the Delhi CM does not speak for India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that “irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships”.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal had said that a variant of the novel coronavirus found in Singapore could usher in a third wave in the country, and appealed to the Centre to immediately halt air services with Singapore.

This was immediately denied on Tuesday night by Singapore’s Health Ministry, which said: “There is no truth whatsoever in the assertions found within the reports. There is no “Singapore variant”. The strain that is prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which originated in India. Phylogenetic testing has shown this B.1.617.2 variant to be associated with several clusters in Singapore.”

On Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “Singapore Government called in our High Commissioner today to convey strong objection to Delhi CM’s tweet on “Singapore variant”. The High Commissioner clarified that the Delhi CM had no competence to pronounce on Covid variants or civil aviation policy.”

Minutes later, Jaishankar also said: “Singapore and India have been solid partners in the fight against Covid-19. Appreciate Singapore’s role as a logistics hub and oxygen supplier. Their gesture of deploying military aircraft to help us speaks of our exceptional relationship.”

“However, irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships. So, let me clarify- Delhi CM does not speak for India,” the External affairs minister said.

A day earlier, Kejriwal had said the new variant could be especially dangerous for children. In a tweet, Kejriwal said, “A new variant of coronavirus found in Singapore is being said to be very dangerous for children. This can usher in the third wave (of COVID-19) in India. I appeal to the Central government to immediately halt air services with Singapore, and work on developing a vaccine for children on a priority basis.”

Meanwhile, according to officials, the Covid-19 positivity rate in the capital has fallen to 6.89 per cent. On Monday, the positivity rate was 8.42%. This, even as the number of tests in the city increased from 53,756 on Monday to 65,004 on Tuesday.

Deaths too have reduced to 265 from 340 on Monday. In the last 24 hours, there were 4,482 fresh cases, marginally lower than the 4,524 reported Monday. Out of the 24,305 beds reserved for COVID patients across the city, currently 9,906 are vacant.

Officials have attributed the drop in positivity rate to the lockdown in Delhi which was extended for the fourth time on May 1.