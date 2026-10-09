Delhi CJP Protest: Rajdhani, Shatabdi among trains cancelled on October 10 – full list

IRCTC Train Cancellation List October 10: Indian Railways has cancelled several trains from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations on October 10 ahead of the CJP protest in Delhi. Rajdhani and Shatabdi services are among those affected. Check the full list of cancelled trains and timings before travelling.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readOct 9, 2026 02:03 PM IST
Passengers travelling from Delhi are advised to check their train status as over several services have been cancelled on October 10. (Image: Railways/File Photo)Passengers travelling from Delhi are advised to check their train status as over several services have been cancelled on October 10. (Image: Railways/File Photo)
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Cancelled Train Full List from New Delhi, Nizamuddin on October 10: Indian Railways has cancelled several trains scheduled to operate from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations on Saturday, October 10. The decision comes ahead of a protest announced by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi.

Speaking to Indianexpress, a senior railway official said that all passenger, mail and express train services would remain cancelled between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday. On Thursday, around 5,000 passengers reportedly missed their trains due to heavy crowds and road blockades linked to the protest.

In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said: “Intelligence inputs and traffic advisory indicate severe road congestion around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station area on 10th Oct, 2026 between 04:00 hrs to 14:00 hrs due to planned protest/demonstration by Opposition parties in Central Delhi.”

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Also Read | Delhi CJP Protest: Trains to New Delhi, Nizamuddin cancelled tomorrow between 4 am – 2 pm

Several premium trains, including Rajdhani Express and Shatabdi Express services, are among those affected. These include the 12301 Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express and the 12313 Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, both of which were scheduled to depart on October 9, i.e. today.

Here is the full list of trains cancelled on October 10:

 

NORTHERN RAILWAY PRESS REALISE

New DelhiDate: 09.10.2026

Cancellation of Trains

Due to plan protest/demonstration and traffic advisory in Central Delhi on 10th Oct, 2026 between 04:00 hrs to 14:00 hrs, Railways have decided to cancel the following Trains , as per details given below:-

                           STOP

Cancellation of Trains:-

Sr.Train No.TrainNameRemarks
1
Train No.20801
TrainNameMAGADHEXPRESS
Src. Stn.ISLAMPUR
 
Dstn. Stn.NEW DELHI
JCO09-10-202615:30
Cancel
2
Train No.12309
TrainNameRAJENDRA NAGAR TERMINAL – NEW DELHITEJAS RAJ EXP
Src. Stn.RAJENDRA NAGAR TERMINAL
 
Dstn. Stn.NEW DELHI
JCO09-10-202619:10
Cancel
3
Train No.12393
TrainNameSAMPOORNAKRANTIEXPRESS
Src. Stn.RAJENDRA NAGAR TERMINAL
 
Dstn. Stn.NEW DELHI
JCO09-10-202619:20
Cancel
4
Train No.22361
TrainNameRAJENDRA NAGAR TERMINAL –NEW DELHIAMRITBHARAT
Src. Stn.RAJENDRA NAGAR TERMINAL
 
Dstn. Stn.NEW DELHI
JCO09-10-202619:50
Cancel
5
12033 Shatabdi Exp
KANPUR CENTRAL
 
NEW DELHI
10.10.26
6
12417 Prayagraj Exp
PRAYAGRAJ JN
 
NEW DELHI
09.10.26
7
12275 Humsafar Exp
PRAYAGRAJ JN
 
NEW DELHI
09.10.26
8
12451 Shramshakti Exp
KANPUR CENTRAL
 
NEW DELHI
09.10.26
9
12447 UPSampark Kranti Exp
MANIKPUR JN
 
HAZRAT NIZAMUDDIN
09.10.26
10
14211 Intercity
AGRA CANTT JN
 
NEW DELHI
10.10.26
11
12559
BANARAS -
 
NEW DELHI
09.10.2026
12
12581
BANARAS -
 
NEW DELHI
09.10.2026
13
15303
KASGANJ -
 
NEW DELHI
10.10.2026
14
82501
LUCKNOW JN
 
- NEW DELHI
10.10.2026
15
22181
JABALPUR
 
HAZRAT NIZAMUDDIN JN
09.10.2026
16
12189
JABALPUR
 
HAZRAT NIZAMUDDIN JN
09.10.2026
17
12121
JABALPUR
 
HAZRAT NIZAMUDDIN JN
09.10.2026
Sn
18
Train no22181
FromJABALPUR
 
ToHAZRAT NIZAMUDDIN JN
Cancelled as per JCO09.10.2026
19
Train no12189
FromJABALPUR
 
ToHAZRAT NIZAMUDDIN JN
Cancelled as per JCO09.10.2026
20
Train no12121
FromJABALPUR
 
ToHAZRAT NIZAMUDDIN JN
Cancelled as per JCO09.10.2026
S.NO.
21
TRAIN NO.15308
FROMSIRSA
 
TOTILAK BRIDGE
JCO10.10.2026
REMARKSCANCELLED
22
TRAIN NO.12964
FROMUDAIPUR CITY
 
TOHAZRAT NIZAMUDDIN JN
JCO09.10.2026
REMARKSCANCELLED
23
TRAIN NO.12963
FROMHAZRAT NIZAMUDDIN JN
 
TOUDAIPUR CITY
JCO10.10.2026
REMARKSCANCELLED FOR WANT OF RAKE
24
TRAIN NO.14727
FROMSHRI GANGANAGAR
 
TOTILAK BRIDGE
JCO09.10.2026
REMARKSCANCELLED
25
TRAIN NO.14738
FROMTILAK BRIDGE
 
TOBHIWANI JN.
JCO10.10.2026
REMARKSCANCELLED FOR WANT OF RAKE
26
TRAIN NO.14737
FROMBHIWANI JN.
 
TOTILAK BRIDGE
JCO10.10.2026
REMARKSCANCELLED
27
TRAIN NO.14728
FROMTILAK BRIDGE
 
TOSHRI GANGANAGAR
JCO10.10.2026
REMARKSCANCELLED FOR WANT OF RAKE
28
TRAIN NO.12056
FROMDehradoon
 
TONew Delhi
JCOJCO 10.10.26
REMARKScancelled.

(Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay)

Chief Public Relations Officer

Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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