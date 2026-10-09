Delhi CJP Protest: Rajdhani, Shatabdi among trains cancelled on October 10 – full list

Passengers travelling from Delhi are advised to check their train status as over several services have been cancelled on October 10. (Image: Railways/File Photo)

Cancelled Train Full List from New Delhi, Nizamuddin on October 10: Indian Railways has cancelled several trains scheduled to operate from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations on Saturday, October 10. The decision comes ahead of a protest announced by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi.

Speaking to Indianexpress, a senior railway official said that all passenger, mail and express train services would remain cancelled between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday. On Thursday, around 5,000 passengers reportedly missed their trains due to heavy crowds and road blockades linked to the protest.

In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said: “Intelligence inputs and traffic advisory indicate severe road congestion around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station area on 10th Oct, 2026 between 04:00 hrs to 14:00 hrs due to planned protest/demonstration by Opposition parties in Central Delhi.”