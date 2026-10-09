Delhi CJP Protest: Rajdhani, Shatabdi among trains cancelled on October 10 – full list

2 min readOct 9, 2026 02:03 PM IST
Cancelled Train Full List from New Delhi, Nizamuddin on October 10: Indian Railways has cancelled several trains scheduled to operate from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations on Saturday, October 10. The decision comes ahead of a protest announced by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi.
Speaking to Indianexpress, a senior railway official said that all passenger, mail and express train services would remain cancelled between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday. On Thursday, around 5,000 passengers reportedly missed their trains due to heavy crowds and road blockades linked to the protest.
In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said: “Intelligence inputs and traffic advisory indicate severe road congestion around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station area on 10th Oct, 2026 between 04:00 hrs to 14:00 hrs due to planned protest/demonstration by Opposition parties in Central Delhi.”
Several premium trains, including Rajdhani Express and Shatabdi Express services, are among those affected. These include the 12301 Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express and the 12313 Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, both of which were scheduled to depart on October 9, i.e. today.
Here is the full list of trains cancelled on October 10:
NORTHERN RAILWAY PRESS REALISE
New DelhiDate: 09.10.2026
Cancellation of Trains
Due to plan protest/demonstration and traffic advisory in Central Delhi on 10th Oct, 2026 between 04:00 hrs to 14:00 hrs, Railways have decided to cancel the following Trains , as per details given below:-
STOP
Cancellation of Trains:-
Sr.Train No.TrainNameRemarks
1
Train No.20801
TrainNameMAGADHEXPRESS
Src. Stn.ISLAMPUR
Dstn. Stn.NEW DELHI
JCO09-10-202615:30Cancel
2
Train No.12309
TrainNameRAJENDRA NAGAR TERMINAL – NEW DELHITEJAS RAJ EXP
Src. Stn.RAJENDRA NAGAR TERMINAL
Dstn. Stn.NEW DELHI
JCO09-10-202619:10Cancel
3
Train No.12393
TrainNameSAMPOORNAKRANTIEXPRESS
Src. Stn.RAJENDRA NAGAR TERMINAL
Dstn. Stn.NEW DELHI
JCO09-10-202619:20Cancel
4
Train No.22361
TrainNameRAJENDRA NAGAR TERMINAL –NEW DELHIAMRITBHARAT
Src. Stn.RAJENDRA NAGAR TERMINAL
Dstn. Stn.NEW DELHI
JCO09-10-202619:50Cancel
5
12033 Shatabdi Exp
10.10.26
6
12417 Prayagraj Exp
09.10.26
7
12275 Humsafar Exp
09.10.26
8
12451 Shramshakti Exp
09.10.26
9
12447 UPSampark Kranti Exp
MANIKPUR JN
HAZRAT NIZAMUDDIN
09.10.26
10
14211 Intercity
10.10.26
15
22181
JABALPUR
HAZRAT NIZAMUDDIN JN
09.10.2026
16
12189
JABALPUR
HAZRAT NIZAMUDDIN JN
09.10.2026
17
12121
JABALPUR
HAZRAT NIZAMUDDIN JN
09.10.2026
Sn
18
Train no22181
FromJABALPUR
ToHAZRAT NIZAMUDDIN JN
Cancelled as per JCO09.10.2026
19
Train no12189
FromJABALPUR
ToHAZRAT NIZAMUDDIN JN
Cancelled as per JCO09.10.2026
20
Train no12121
FromJABALPUR
ToHAZRAT NIZAMUDDIN JN
Cancelled as per JCO09.10.2026
S.NO.
21
TRAIN NO.15308
JCO10.10.2026
REMARKSCANCELLED
22
TRAIN NO.12964
FROMUDAIPUR CITY
TOHAZRAT NIZAMUDDIN JN
JCO09.10.2026
REMARKSCANCELLED
23
TRAIN NO.12963
FROMHAZRAT NIZAMUDDIN JN
TOUDAIPUR CITY
JCO10.10.2026
REMARKSCANCELLED FOR WANT OF RAKE
24
TRAIN NO.14727
FROMSHRI GANGANAGAR
TOTILAK BRIDGE
JCO09.10.2026
REMARKSCANCELLED
25
TRAIN NO.14738
FROMTILAK BRIDGE
TOBHIWANI JN.
JCO10.10.2026
REMARKSCANCELLED FOR WANT OF RAKE
26
TRAIN NO.14737
FROMBHIWANI JN.
TOTILAK BRIDGE
JCO10.10.2026
REMARKSCANCELLED
27
TRAIN NO.14728
FROMTILAK BRIDGE
TOSHRI GANGANAGAR
JCO10.10.2026
REMARKSCANCELLED FOR WANT OF RAKE
28
TRAIN NO.12056
FROMDehradoon
TONew Delhi
JCOJCO 10.10.26
REMARKScancelled.
(Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay)
Chief Public Relations Officer