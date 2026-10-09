30 heading to Delhi for CJP protest taken off trains and detained by Madhya Pradesh police

Police say those intercepted are from Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra. They are being counselled and told to return home

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readBhopalUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 02:26 PM IST
Students travelling to Delhi to protest were detained by police in Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh.Students travelling to Delhi to protest were detained by police in Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh. (Source: X/ @NehaAisa)
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Police in Madhya Pradesh have intercepted and removed protesters travelling to Delhi at Bhopal, Itarsi and Gwalior ahead of a demonstration scheduled for October 10, with a senior police officer saying at least 30 protesters had been taken off trains and detained, and are being counselled to return to their home states.

The protest, called by the Cockroach Janata Party, is against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

“We have removed the protesters. They are being detained and counselled to go back to their states. We have detained at least 30 protesters,” a senior police officer said, adding that those intercepted included people travelling from Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

While the CJP has called for a protest at Jantar Mantar, authorities and police in Delhi have enforced curbs to stop people from gathering, citing a denial of permission. These include curbs on trains supposed to stop at railway stations in the national capital and several Delhi Metro stations shutting.

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Protesters and student activists travelling to the capital have alleged that police are preventing them from reaching the demonstration. On Thursday night, CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka had claimed 10,000 people had been detained from across the country.

At Itarsi, police, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) removed a group travelling from Pune aboard the Goa Express on Thursday. GRP officials said 21 people were detained after police received information that a large group of young people travelling to Delhi could disrupt public order. They were taken to a hotel in Itarsi and asked to return to Pune.

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Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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