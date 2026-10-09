30 heading to Delhi for CJP protest taken off trains and detained by Madhya Pradesh police

Police in Madhya Pradesh have intercepted and removed protesters travelling to Delhi at Bhopal, Itarsi and Gwalior ahead of a demonstration scheduled for October 10, with a senior police officer saying at least 30 protesters had been taken off trains and detained, and are being counselled to return to their home states.

The protest, called by the Cockroach Janata Party, is against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

“We have removed the protesters. They are being detained and counselled to go back to their states. We have detained at least 30 protesters,” a senior police officer said, adding that those intercepted included people travelling from Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra.