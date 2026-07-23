Delhi-Chennai train operations to ease as Railways opens Kazipet-Balharshah third line

Delhi-Chennai rail corridor: The train operations on the Delhi-Chennai route are expected to improve after the Ministry of Railways commissioned the Kazipet-Balharshah third line project. The 203-km-long project was completed at a cost of around Rs 3,000 crore and falls under the South Central Railway (SCR) zone.

According to A Sridhar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR), the Kazipet-Balharshah section is an important rail link connecting northern and southern India. He said the final 11-km stretch between Asifabad and Sirpur Kaghaznagar, along with a key bridge over the Bibra River, was completed on July 22, 2026, marking the completion of the entire project.

Indian Railways has opened the Kazipet-Balharshah third line (Image: SCR) Indian Railways has opened the Kazipet-Balharshah third line (Image: SCR)

Kazipet-Balharshah third line project

Apart from passenger services, the Kazipet-Balharshah section is also an important freight corridor. The route connects several coal and cement sidings located along the section.

“The rail link between Kazipet and Balharshah has been witnessing continuous growth of both Passenger and Freight traffic, leading to oversaturation of this section. To decongest this vital section, initially the tripling works between Raghavapuram – Mandamarri for a distance of 33 Kms were completed in the year 2016.

To further ease the traffic, tripling & electrification works on the remaining stretch of Kazipet-Balharshah section, for a distance of 203 Kms (Telangana-159 Kms & Maharashtra-44 Kms) were sanctioned in the year 2015-16,” the CPRO said.

The railway official said that the entire Kazipet-Balharshah section has now been tripled and electrified, and most of it has been commissioned. Only a small stretch near Balharshah station, which falls under the Central Railway (CR) zone, is yet to be completed. Work is currently underway to connect the newly laid third line with the Balharshah yard.

“The sections between Kazipet-Balharshah were completed in different phases starting from the year 2020 until date. The entire project now stands completed giving boost to the rail infrastructure in Telangana and Maharashtra,” he said.

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Significance of Kazipet-Balharshah third line project

Sridhar further said that Kazipet-Balharshah third line project will significantly strengthen rail transport infrastructure in Telangana and Maharashtra. He also stated that train operations will also improve between Delhi and Chennai. A look at the benefits of newly commissioned Kazipet-Balharshah third line: