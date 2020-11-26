Twitter spat between Khattar, Amarinder as Haryana blocks farmers

Farmers at Delhi-Ambala highway. (Express Photo by A. Aggarwal)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s tweets stating that the Haryana government was “provoking” the farmers and violating their rights by not allowing them to go to Delhi elicited a sharp response from his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar, who said it was Amarinder who was “inciting” the farmers and that he should stop playing “cheap politics in the time of pandemic”.

Around 12 pm on Thursday, Amarinder urged Khattar to let the farmers pass as he questioned if they don’t “have the right to pass peacefully through a public highway”.

In another tweet, Amarinder said it was a “sad irony” that the constitutional right of farmers was being violated on Constitution Day. “Let them pass @mlkhattar ji, don’t push them to the brink. Let them take their voice to Delhi peacefully,” he wrote.

Shocked at your response @mlkhattar ji. It’s the farmers who’ve to be convinced on MSP, not me. You should’ve tried to talk to them before their #DilliChalo. And if you think I’m inciting farmers then why are Haryana farmers also marching to Delhi? — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 26, 2020

Replying to Amarinder in three back-to-back tweets, Khattar said he will “leave politics if there’ll be any trouble on the MSP” and urged the Punjab CM to “please stop inciting innocent farmers”.

Khattar further tweeted that he had been trying to reach Amarinder for the past three days but the latter was unreachable. “… is this how serious you are for farmer’s issues? You’re only tweeting and running away from talks, Why?”

Time for your Lies, Deception and Propaganda is over – let the people see your real face. Please stop putting the lives of people in danger during the Corona pandemic. I urge you to not play with the lives of the people – atleast avoid cheap politics during the time of pandemic. — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 26, 2020

A minute later, Khattar said it was “time for your lies, deception and propaganda is over — let the people see your real face”.

He added: “Please stop putting the lives of people in danger during the Corona pandemic. I urge you to not play with the lives of the people – at least avoid cheap politics during the time of pandemic”.

On Wednesday, when the farmers in Haryana were marching towards Delhi, Khattar had invited various farmer organisations for talks in the morning. They had initially agreed but later backed out. “The chief minister had invited leaders of the farmers unions for talks and even assured them that he would facilitate a conversation between the farmer unions and a senior union leader. Although they had initially agreed but then they backed out from talks and did not come”, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij told The Indian Express.

Vij added that the district administrations too were in process of holding talks with the farmer union leaders to avoid any law and order situation and to prevent large crowds in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A large number of farmers have taken to the national highway (Ambala-Delhi) and began marching towards the national capital. Led by BKU president Gurnam Singh Chaduni, farmers broke police barricades and marched while facing water cannons and tear shells. Over 90 farmer leaders have been taken into preventive arrest by Haryana police in the last two days.

