13 Rajasthan trains won’t stop at Delhi Cantt railway station for 70 days – Full list

3 min readUpdated: Aug 2, 2026 05:22 PM IST
Redevelopment of Delhi Cantt Railway Station: Indian Railways has announced that 13 Rajasthan-bound trains will not stop at Delhi Cantt railway station for 70 days due to redevelopment work. The national transporter is carrying out platform upgradation at Delhi Cantt Railway Station. As part of the project, a traffic block has been imposed to upgrade Platforms 2 and 3.
According to Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Western Railway, the temporary halt of 13 trains running on the Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Rewari rail section at Delhi Cantt railway station has been suspended due to redevelopment work.
Delhi Cantt Railway Station Redevelopment: 13 Rajasthan trains won’t stop here for 70 days – Full list
- Train No. 22481 (Jodhpur – Delhi Sarai Rohilla) departing from Jodhpur between 01-08-26 and 13-10-26 will not stop at Delhi Cantt.
- Train No. 12985 (Jaipur – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Double Decker) departing from Jaipur between 01-08-26 and 13-10-26 will not stop at Delhi Cantt.
- Train No. 12065 (Ajmer – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Jan Shatabdi) departing from Ajmer between 01-08-26 and 13-10-26 will not stop at Delhi Cantt.
- Train No. 22949 (Bandra Terminus – Delhi Sarai Rohilla) departing from Bandra between 05-08-26 and 13-10-26 will not stop at Delhi Cantt.
- Train No. 20487 (Barmer – Delhi Sarai Rohilla) departing from Barmer between 03-08-26 and 13-10-26 will not stop at Delhi Cantt.
- Train No. 20983 (Bhuj – Delhi Sarai Rohilla) departing from Bhuj between 04-08-26 and 13-10-26 will not stop at Delhi Cantt.
- Train No. 15013 (Jaisalmer – Kathgodam Ranikhet Express) departing from Jaisalmer between 01-08-26 and 13-10-26 will not stop at Delhi Cantt.
- Train No. 20963 (Sabarmati – Varanasi), departing from Sabarmati between 06-08-26 and 13-10-26, will not stop at Delhi Cantt.
- Train No. 19601 (Udaipur City – New Jalpaiguri), departing from Udaipur City between 01-08-26 and 13-10-26, will not stop at Delhi Cantt.
- Train No. 12372 (Bikaner – Howrah), departing from Bikaner between 06-08-26 and 13-10-26, will not stop at Delhi Cantt.
- Train No. 20984 (Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Bhuj), departing from Delhi Sarai between 01-08-26 and 13-10-26, will not stop at Delhi Cantt.
- Train No. 12066 (Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Ajmer Janshatabdi), departing from Delhi Sarai between 01-08-26 and 13-10-26, will not stop at Delhi Cantt.
- Train No. 22950 (Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Bandra Terminus), departing from Delhi Sarai between 06-08-26 and 13-10-26, will not stop at Delhi Cantt.