13 Rajasthan trains won’t stop at Delhi Cantt railway station for 70 days – Full list

Redevelopment of Delhi Cantt Railway Station: Indian Railways has announced that 13 Rajasthan-bound trains will not stop at Delhi Cantt railway station for 70 days due to redevelopment work. The national transporter is carrying out platform upgradation at Delhi Cantt Railway Station. As part of the project, a traffic block has been imposed to upgrade Platforms 2 and 3.

According to Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Western Railway, the temporary halt of 13 trains running on the Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Rewari rail section at Delhi Cantt railway station has been suspended due to redevelopment work.