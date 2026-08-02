13 Rajasthan trains won’t stop at Delhi Cantt railway station for 70 days – Full list

Delhi Cantt railway station redevelopment will affect 13 Rajasthan-bound trains, which will not stop at the station for 70 days. Check the full list of affected trains.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Aug 2, 2026 05:22 PM IST
Delhi Cantt Railway Station Redevelopment: Check 13 Rajasthan trains affected for 70 days (Image generated using AI)Delhi Cantt Railway Station Redevelopment: Check 13 Rajasthan trains affected for 70 days (Image generated using AI)
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Redevelopment of Delhi Cantt Railway Station: Indian Railways has announced that 13 Rajasthan-bound trains will not stop at Delhi Cantt railway station for 70 days due to redevelopment work. The national transporter is carrying out platform upgradation at Delhi Cantt Railway Station. As part of the project, a traffic block has been imposed to upgrade Platforms 2 and 3.

According to Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Western Railway, the temporary halt of 13 trains running on the Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Rewari rail section at Delhi Cantt railway station has been suspended due to redevelopment work.

Also Read | Chennai Egmore railway station redevelopment: Train services changed from August 5, check full list

Delhi Cantt Railway Station Redevelopment: 13 Rajasthan trains won’t stop here for 70 days – Full list

  • Train No. 22481 (Jodhpur – Delhi Sarai Rohilla) departing from Jodhpur between 01-08-26 and 13-10-26 will not stop at Delhi Cantt.
  • Train No. 12985 (Jaipur – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Double Decker) departing from Jaipur between 01-08-26 and 13-10-26 will not stop at Delhi Cantt.
  • Train No. 12065 (Ajmer – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Jan Shatabdi) departing from Ajmer between 01-08-26 and 13-10-26 will not stop at Delhi Cantt.
  • Train No. 22949 (Bandra Terminus – Delhi Sarai Rohilla) departing from Bandra between 05-08-26 and 13-10-26 will not stop at Delhi Cantt.
  • Train No. 20487 (Barmer – Delhi Sarai Rohilla) departing from Barmer between 03-08-26 and 13-10-26 will not stop at Delhi Cantt.
  • Train No. 20983 (Bhuj – Delhi Sarai Rohilla) departing from Bhuj between 04-08-26 and 13-10-26 will not stop at Delhi Cantt.
  • Train No. 15013 (Jaisalmer – Kathgodam Ranikhet Express) departing from Jaisalmer between 01-08-26 and 13-10-26 will not stop at Delhi Cantt.
  • Train No. 20963 (Sabarmati – Varanasi), departing from Sabarmati between 06-08-26 and 13-10-26, will not stop at Delhi Cantt.
  • Train No. 19601 (Udaipur City – New Jalpaiguri), departing from Udaipur City between 01-08-26 and 13-10-26, will not stop at Delhi Cantt.
  • Train No. 12372 (Bikaner – Howrah), departing from Bikaner between 06-08-26 and 13-10-26, will not stop at Delhi Cantt.
  • Train No. 20984 (Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Bhuj), departing from Delhi Sarai between 01-08-26 and 13-10-26, will not stop at Delhi Cantt.
  • Train No. 12066 (Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Ajmer Janshatabdi), departing from Delhi Sarai between 01-08-26 and 13-10-26, will not stop at Delhi Cantt.
  • Train No. 22950 (Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Bandra Terminus), departing from Delhi Sarai between 06-08-26 and 13-10-26, will not stop at Delhi Cantt.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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