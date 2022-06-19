scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Must Read

Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Patna after engine shutdown

All 185 passengers on the Delhi-bound Spicejet flight have been safely rescued.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 19, 2022 1:27:51 pm
Spicejet flight, fire in spicejet flight, Spicejet engine shutdown, Patna-Delhi Spicejet flight, Patna news, Indian expressAll 185 passengers were safely deboarded. (ANI)

A Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight returned to Patna airport On Sunday after reporting a technical glitch that prompted a fire in the aircraft. All passengers have been safely rescued.

“The Delhi-bound flight had returned to Patna airport after locals noticed a fire in the aircraft & informed district & airport officials. All 185 passengers were safely deboarded. The reason is a technical glitch, engineering team is analysing further…,” ANI quoted Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh as saying.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, on the other hand, said, “Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight returned to Patna after a bird hit and one engine shuts in the air, all on-board passengers safe.”

More details awaited.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 19: Latest News
Advertisement