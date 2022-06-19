Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Patna after engine shutdown

A Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight returned to Patna airport On Sunday after reporting a technical glitch that prompted a fire in the aircraft. All passengers have been safely rescued.

#WATCH Delhi bound SpiceJet flight returns to Patna airport after reporting technical glitch which prompted fire in the aircraft; All passengers safely rescued pic.twitter.com/Vvsvq5yeVJ — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

“The Delhi-bound flight had returned to Patna airport after locals noticed a fire in the aircraft & informed district & airport officials. All 185 passengers were safely deboarded. The reason is a technical glitch, engineering team is analysing further…,” ANI quoted Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh as saying.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, on the other hand, said, “Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight returned to Patna after a bird hit and one engine shuts in the air, all on-board passengers safe.”

More details awaited.