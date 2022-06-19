Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Patna after engine shutdown

Updated: June 19, 2022 1:27:51 pm
A Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight returned to Patna airport On Sunday after reporting a technical glitch that prompted a fire in the aircraft. All passengers have been safely rescued.
#WATCH Delhi bound SpiceJet flight returns to Patna airport after reporting technical glitch which prompted fire in the aircraft; All passengers safely rescued pic.twitter.com/Vvsvq5yeVJ
— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022
“The Delhi-bound flight had returned to Patna airport after locals noticed a fire in the aircraft & informed district & airport officials. All 185 passengers were safely deboarded. The reason is a technical glitch, engineering team is analysing further…,” ANI quoted Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh as saying.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, on the other hand, said, “Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight returned to Patna after a bird hit and one engine shuts in the air, all on-board passengers safe.”
#WATCH Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight safely lands at Patna airport after catching fire mid-air, all 185 passengers safe#Bihar pic.twitter.com/vpnoXXxv3m
— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022
More details awaited.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-