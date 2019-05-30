As Modi 2.0 takes oath, Delhi BJP website hacked with beef recipe post

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet took oath of office at the Rashtrapati Bhawan Thursday, the Delhi BJP website was hacked and displayed a beef recipe post on their homepage. The beef recipes are accompanied with a message: Hacked by ‘Shadow_V1P3R’.

The homepage of the website shows the picture of a beef dish with ‘Beef Fry’ written under it. Under the image, a beef recipe is posted in blue font against a black background.

Even the navigation bar has been edited, replacing the word BJP with ‘beef’. For example, ‘About BJP’ has been edited to ‘About Beef’, ‘BJP History’ has been changed to “Beef History’. However, rest of the content on the homepage remain untouched.

The hacking took place even as Narendra Modi is taking oath of office along with his council of ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.