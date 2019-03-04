‘It was not uniform; have 10 such shirts’: Manoj Tiwari after facing flak for donning army fatigues

Facing flak for wearing what resembled the Indian Army uniform during a bike rally, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday said it was “not a uniform but a shirt” and that he has 10 such similar pieces of clothing which he wears every morning.

“It was a shirt. I have 10 shirts like that. I go to jogging wearing it every morning. Which shop or mall does not sell such shirts,” he told reporters in the national capital.

The Delhi BJP chief also said that wearing the Army colour is a matter of pride for him. “For me, wearing army colours is a matter of pride. Whenever I am happy or I have to felicitate a brave-heart, I put it on,” he said, adding that he would soon take another rally in which all the participants would be wearing the uniform.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s media advisor Nagendar Sharma had earlier said that by wearing the military uniform, Tiwari had committed an offence under Section 171 of the Indian Penal Code. “Delhi BJP President and MP Manoj Tiwari has committed a clear offence under section 171 of IPC by wearing military uniform. Post 2016 Pathankot attack, Army warned any civlian wearing its uniform will face action,” he had tweeted on Sunday.

Responding to this, Tiwari today said that such people also questioned the armed forces of the country and sided with those trying to break the country. “Those who side with Tukde-Tukde gang, are saying that I have insulted armed forces by wearing the shirt. Such people lower the morale of our soldiers through their talks,” he said.

The BJP leader also said that he visits paramilitary and army units on the occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day where he is gifted caps and other such things.