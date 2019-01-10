Toggle Menu
Armed robbers loot valuables worth around Rs 3 lakh from Delhi-Bhagalpur Expresshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/delhi-bhagalpur-express-robbery-malda-5531590/

Armed robbers loot valuables worth around Rs 3 lakh from Delhi-Bhagalpur Express

The robbers used an alarm chain to stop the train near Dhanauri station in between Kiul and Jamalpur section and looted the passengers late Wednesday night, it said. 

Delhi-Bhagalpur Express, Delhi-Bhagalpur Express robbery, Train robbery Malda, Malda robbery, India news, Indian express, latest news
A case was registered in this connection after 10 passengers lodged their complaints with the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Jamalpur, the railways said. (Representational image)

Armed robbers attacked the Delhi-Bhagalpur Express in a Naxal-affected area in West Bengal’s Malda division and looted valuables worth around Rs 3 lakh, the railways said Thursday.

The robbers used an alarm chain to stop the train near Dhanauri station in between Kiul and Jamalpur section and looted the passengers late Wednesday night, it said.

A case was registered in this connection after 10 passengers lodged their complaints with the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Jamalpur, the railways said.

“The value of stolen valuables is approximate Rs 2.75 lakhs. The criminals had country-made pistols, however, no firing incident was reported,” it said.

The railways said that no passenger reported any major injury or stabbing.

The incident occurred in a Naxal-affected area and the RPF is coordinating with local police and the GRP in this regard, it said.

Advertising

“RPF is increasing vigil in inter-zonal areas where these incidents have happened. Special squad formed to catch the gang may include plain cover policemen,” the railways said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Can't be left out of the bandwagon: Army chief Rawat on talks with Taliban
2 PM who advised to fry pakodas had to eventually give 10% quota: Shiv Sena
3 PM Modi in 'hurry to sack CBI chief' because of Rafale: Rahul Gandhi