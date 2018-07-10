Delhi being buried under garbage, Mumbai sinking, but govt does nothing: Supreme Court

The apex court has asked the Delhi govt to inform who was responsible for the clearing of the three “mountains of garbage” (landfill sites) at Okhla, Bhalswa, and Ghazipur in the national capital. (File) The apex court has asked the Delhi govt to inform who was responsible for the clearing of the three “mountains of garbage” (landfill sites) at Okhla, Bhalswa, and Ghazipur in the national capital. (File)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday lashed out at government in several states for not looking into the issue of solid waste management which it believed was one of the causes of the waterlogging crisis in Mumbai following incessant rainfall. The apex court was also anguished over the garbage mess in the national capital. Referring to the recent apex court order on the powers of the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor, a bench of Justices M B Lokur and Deepak Gupta asked them to inform it by tomorrow who was responsible for clearing of the three “mountains of garbage” (landfill sites) at Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur in the national capital.

“You see, Delhi is getting buried under mountain loads of garbage and Mumbai is sinking. But yet, the government does not do anything. When the courts intervene, we are attacked for judicial activism. We are given lectures on separation of powers and encroachment of jurisdiction,” the top court said. It also slapped fines on 10 states and two union territories for not filing their affidavits on their policies for solid waste management strategy.

The bench also slapped a fine of Rs two lakh each on “remaining defaulting states/UTs” whose lawyers were also not present in the courtroom during the hearing, without naming these states.

Posting the matter for further hearing on August 7, the apex court said, “One final opportunity is given to these States/UTs to comply with the laws governing India, failing which we may have to call the Chief Secretary of the concerned States/UTs to inform us why the laws governing India are not applicable to these States/UTs.”

It said that the costs should be deposited within two weeks from today with the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee for being used on juvenile justice issues.

“The tragedy is that more than two-thirds of the States/UTs in the country have neither bothered to comply with the orders passed by the Court, nor bothered to comply with the directions given by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF). This is not only a tragic state of affairs but a shocking state of affairs, particularly since solid waste management is a huge problem in this country,” the bench said.

“Every second day, we are attacked for judicial activism. Every now and then there is a statement that courts are resorting to judicial activism or encroaching upon the powers of the executive or the legislature. What should be do when nobody is working,” it said.

The court observed that when the state governments do not obey the laws framed by Parliament, how will they care about the rules. “What if the government does not do any work or acts in a very irresponsible manner? What should happen and who shall be held accountable? They don’t even follow our orders,” the bench asked Additional Solicitor General A N S Nadkarni.

The ASG replied that as per the Constitution, the states will have to comply with the orders of the top court and their officers can be held accountable for non-compliance.

(With PTI inputs)

