Delhi-based photo journalist covering Sri Lanka blasts held for trespassing

Siddiqui Ahamad Danish, who works for Reuters news agency and is based in New Delhi, was arrested when he allegedly attempted to forcibly enter a school in Negombo city to speak to its authorities.

More than 250 people were killed in the Sri Lanka blasts on Easter Sunday.

An India-based photo journalist, who was in Sri Lanka to cover the aftermath of Easter Sunday bombings, was arrested by Sri Lankan police for alleged unauthorised entry into a school.

He was arrested on the charges of unauthorised entry and was later remanded by the Negombo magistrate till May 15, police said.

According to local media reports, the journalist, had attempted to enter the school to obtain information regarding a student killed in the bombing of St Sebastian’s Church when parents who were at the school at the time alerted the police.

The journalist was temporarily here for the coverage of the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings that killed over 250 people and wounded nearly 500 others.

