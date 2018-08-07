Delhi attack plan: Militant held in Jammu was to hand over grenades, says police

Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind claims to be affiliated to the Al-Qaeda and is headed by Zakir Musa. (Representational) Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind claims to be affiliated to the Al-Qaeda and is headed by Zakir Musa. (Representational)

The police on Monday said a militant arrested from Jammu on Sunday owed allegiance to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and had revealed a plan to carry out attacks in New Delhi ahead of Independence Day celebrations. Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind claims to be affiliated to the Al-Qaeda and is headed by Zakir Musa.

“We have interrogated the Kashmiri youth and he belongs to Ghazwat-ul-Hind… He was in touch with Rehan, who is No.2 in the organisation,’’ said IGP Jammu zone, S D Singh Jamwal.

Identified as Irfan Hussain Wani, the militant was arrested from Gandhi Nagar on Sunday. Eight live grenades and nearly Rs 60,000 were seized from him.

Singh said that during preliminary questioning, Irfan had revealed a plan to carry out attacks in Delhi to disrupt the Independence Day celebrations. He added that with his arrest, police have foiled the major plan to strike terror in the national capital and may be Jammu too.

The IG said, Irfan “had to hand over these grenades to his contact in Delhi…The police are trying to analyse his phone call details”. Singh refused to divulge more details, saying that Irfan’s questioning was in progress.

