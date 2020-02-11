Delhi Election Results 2020 Key Constituencies: Kejriwal, Sisodia lead in early trends

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a roadshow in Patparganj. (Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a roadshow in Patparganj. (Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

Delhi Election Results 2020 Key Constituencies, New Delhi, Patparganj, Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal, Okhla Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Even though the exit polls have predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will storm back to power in the Delhi Assembly elections, all eyes are now focused on the constituencies which are likely to witness keen contests for their high-profile candidates.

As counting of votes began amid tight security on Tuesday, early leads showed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal racing ahead of BJP’s youth leader Sunil Kumar Yadav and Congress’ Romesh Sabharwal. According to the India Today-Axis My India poll, 54 per cent of the voters want Kejriwal to return as the chief minister, for the third time.

Likewise, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also leading ahead of BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi and Congress candidate Laxman Rawat.

In Chandni Chowk, AAP leader Parade Sawhney, who had earlier won the polls four times in a row between 1998 and 2013 on a Congress ticket, is ahead of Congress candidate Alka Lamba and BJP candidate Suman Gupta.

In 2015, Sawhney had lost to Lamba, who had fought on an AAP ticket. Lamba shifted to the Congress in October last year — and Sawhney left Congress to join AAP the same month.

Early trends showed BJP’s Vijender Gupta ahead of AAP’s Rajesh Nama Bansiwala. Congress’ Sumesh Gupta.

An interesting fight is underway in Dwarka seat where former Dwarka BJP MLA Pradyuman Rajput is leading ahead of Congress’ Adarsh Shastri. Shastri, grandson of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shashtri, had announced to contest the same seat from Congress after being denied ticket from AAP. Congress veteran Mahabal Mishra’s son Vinay Mishra joined the ruling party only days before it released the list of candidates.

In East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar, AAP leader Naveen Chaudhary, who has had a long association with the Congress, is leading ahead of Congress’s Arvinder Singh Lovely BJP’s Anil Bajpai.

All the three candidates from the AAP, BJP and Congress have something in common — at some point in their political career, all of them have switched parties.

In Model Town, BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who had chanted ‘Desh ke gaddaron ko…’ slogan at a rally in favour of the citizenship law, is trailing AAP’s sitting MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi. Congress’ Akanksha Ola is also fighting the seat.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha, who is contesting the Delhi Assembly polls for the first time, and was given a ticket from the constituency in place of current AAP MLA Vijender Garg Vijay, is leading ahead of Congress’s Rocky Tuseed and BJP’s R P Singh, who won the seat in 2013.

In Kalkaji, AAP leader Atishi is leading ahead of others. Atishi is facing a stiff competition from Congress’ Shivani Chopra, who has stepped into the shoes of her father and Delhi Congress chief Subash Chopra — a three-time MLA (1998-2013) from the same constituency. BJP’s former area councillor Dharambir Singh will also take on the duo.

