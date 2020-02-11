Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Reactions LIVE Updates: Confident of a win as we have worked for people in 5 years, says Manish Sisodia

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Live Updates: As Delhi gears up to welcome its new government Tuesday, odds are in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party which is set to retain its grip on power for a third consecutive term, if Exit Polls are to be believed. While the party had come to power with a majority of 67 in the Delhi House of 70 seats in the 2015 Assembly polls, most pollsters this time gave them more than 50 seats. The national capital saw only 62.59% voter turnout, a drop from 67.12% turnout during last Assembly elections.
Follow Delhi Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates
A day ahead of the results, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked AAP volunteers to avoid bursting firecrackers during victory celebrations as it would pollute the air. The Delhi BJP, meanwhile, also exuded confidence that it would form the government in the city but adopted a cautious approach on plans for celebrations. The mood in the party was different after voting for Lok Sabha polls last year, as exit polls had predicted a sweep by the party.
With their fate sealed in EVMs, the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party are key parties with much at stake. While Kejriwal will look to return for a third stint in power in Delhi, the BJP, which last formed a government in 1993 and is coming on the back of electoral setbacks in Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, is looking to regain political foothold in the national capital. The Congress is largely being seen as playing third fiddle in the capital contest.
Highlights
As counting of votes begins, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia says, "We are confident of a win today because we have worked for people in the last 5 years."
Hello and welcome to our Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Reactions LIVE blog. The counting of votes for 70 assembly seats has begun. According to the exit polls, odds are in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party which is set to retain its grip on power for a third consecutive term. Follow to get real-time updates on reactions of political leaders as the counting takes place.