Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Reactions LIVE Updates: Confident of a win as we have worked for people in 5 years, says Manish Sisodia

The past month had seen two very different campaigns run by the AAP and BJP — with the former asking people to vote on the basis of its work, and the latter focusing its campaign around Shaheen Bagh, where protests against the new citizenship law have been on for almost two months now.

The BJP won all the seven seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, the AAP’s national ambitions have had a reality check, and the Congress is out of the picture even after having fallen back on Dikshit’s legacy in a desperate bid to save its face. However, there is another change, slow but steady, that makes this a battle that could decide the country’s politics. The AAP has dug its heels in, seeking to make the Capital campaign about performance, and showcasing its undeniable work in the field of education and health. The BJP is no longer talking of vikas but, to uproot 51-year-old Kejriwal, has resorted to its time-tested Hindutva strategy, with the added sting of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, led by a battery of top leaders.

In an interview to The Indian Express, the CM said the BJP was raising Shaheen Bagh as it had no work to show, including in the Delhi municipal corporations it has governed for over 12 years.

Several party leaders, including Kejriwal, say AAP has created a new idiom for voters, giving them the option of choosing work over everything else. “It is a new kind of politics of schools, hospitals, power and water. No one has ever spoken about it,” Kejriwal told The Indian Express in his interview.

The February 11 results may well decide which of those two strands wins out — and which is adopted by the two parties and others going forward.