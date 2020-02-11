Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Reactions LIVE Updates: Confident of a win as we have worked for people in 5 years, says Manish Sisodia

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Reactions Live Updates: It is mostly considered a two-way contest between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP, with the Congress being seen as playing third fiddle.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 11, 2020 8:14:05 am
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Live Updates: As Delhi gears up to welcome its new government Tuesday, odds are in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party which is set to retain its grip on power for a third consecutive term, if Exit Polls are to be believed. While the party had come to power with a majority of 67 in the Delhi House of 70 seats in the 2015 Assembly polls, most pollsters this time gave them more than 50 seats. The national capital saw only 62.59% voter turnout, a drop from 67.12% turnout during last Assembly elections.

A day ahead of the results, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked AAP volunteers to avoid bursting firecrackers during victory celebrations as it would pollute the air. The Delhi BJP, meanwhile, also exuded confidence that it would form the government in the city but adopted a cautious approach on plans for celebrations. The mood in the party was different after voting for Lok Sabha polls last year, as exit polls had predicted a sweep by the party.

With their fate sealed in EVMs, the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party are key parties with much at stake. While Kejriwal will look to return for a third stint in power in Delhi, the BJP, which last formed a government in 1993 and is coming on the back of electoral setbacks in Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, is looking to regain political foothold in the national capital. The Congress is largely being seen as playing third fiddle in the capital contest.

Live Blog

Delhi Assembly Election Results LIVE updates: Track real-time updates on reactions of political leaders as counting takes place.

Highlights

    08:13 (IST)11 Feb 2020
    Confident of a win as we have worked for people in 5 years, says Manish Sisodia

    As counting of votes begins, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia says, "We are confident of a win today because we have worked for people in the last 5 years."

    08:07 (IST)11 Feb 2020
    Welcome to our Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Reactions LIVE blog

    Hello and welcome to our Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Reactions LIVE blog. The counting of votes for 70 assembly seats has begun. According to the exit polls, odds are in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party which is set to retain its grip on power for a third consecutive term.  Follow to get real-time updates on reactions of political leaders as the counting takes place.

    Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Reactions LIVE Updates:

    The past month had seen two very different campaigns run by the AAP and BJP — with the former asking people to vote on the basis of its work, and the latter focusing its campaign around Shaheen Bagh, where protests against the new citizenship law have been on for almost two months now.

    The BJP won all the seven seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, the AAP’s national ambitions have had a reality check, and the Congress is out of the picture even after having fallen back on Dikshit’s legacy in a desperate bid to save its face. However, there is another change, slow but steady, that makes this a battle that could decide the country’s politics. The AAP has dug its heels in, seeking to make the Capital campaign about performance, and showcasing its undeniable work in the field of education and health. The BJP is no longer talking of vikas but, to uproot 51-year-old Kejriwal, has resorted to its time-tested Hindutva strategy, with the added sting of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, led by a battery of top leaders.

    In an interview to The Indian Express, the CM said the BJP was raising Shaheen Bagh as it had no work to show, including in the Delhi municipal corporations it has governed for over 12 years.

    Several party leaders, including Kejriwal, say AAP has created a new idiom for voters, giving them the option of choosing work over everything else. “It is a new kind of politics of schools, hospitals, power and water. No one has ever spoken about it,” Kejriwal told The Indian Express in his interview.

    The February 11 results may well decide which of those two strands wins out — and which is adopted by the two parties and others going forward.

