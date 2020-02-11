Delhi Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Will Arvind Kejriwal return as the chief minister?

All the exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP. All the exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP.

Delhi Election Results 2020 Live Updates: After the high-octane campaigning, results of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will be announced today. In the national capital that saw a triangular contest between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress, much more is at stake than 70 seats of the House. The results are about the survival of a young party versus a referendum on the Centre’s policies. For AAP, the results will show if its gambit of seeking a mandate on its performance has paid off; for BJP, if Modi name, Hindutva agenda prove stronger than CAA anger.

All the exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP. Barring a few, all of them gave the party over 50 seats out of a total of 70. While the party had come to power with a majority of 67 in the Delhi House of 70 seats in the 2015 Assembly polls, most pollsters this time gave them more than 50 seats. The BJP is expected to improve on the tally of three seats it got the last time, but still, is likely to finish a distant second. With most exit polls predicting an absolute rout for Congress, the revival of the party, which failed to open its account in the 2015 Assembly elections, is unlikely this time too.

The voter turnout was recorded at 62.59 per cent. The AAP questioned the “delay” behind making the announcement — the turnout was declared only on Sunday evening. Delhi went to polls on February 8.