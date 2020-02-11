Delhi Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Will Arvind Kejriwal return as the chief minister?

Delhi Election Results 2020 Live Updates: After the high-octane campaigning, results of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will be announced today. In the national capital that saw a triangular contest between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress, much more is at stake than 70 seats of the House. The results are about the survival of a young party versus a referendum on the Centre’s policies. For AAP, the results will show if its gambit of seeking a mandate on its performance has paid off; for BJP, if Modi name, Hindutva agenda prove stronger than CAA anger.
All the exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP. Barring a few, all of them gave the party over 50 seats out of a total of 70. While the party had come to power with a majority of 67 in the Delhi House of 70 seats in the 2015 Assembly polls, most pollsters this time gave them more than 50 seats. The BJP is expected to improve on the tally of three seats it got the last time, but still, is likely to finish a distant second. With most exit polls predicting an absolute rout for Congress, the revival of the party, which failed to open its account in the 2015 Assembly elections, is unlikely this time too.
The voter turnout was recorded at 62.59 per cent. The AAP questioned the “delay” behind making the announcement — the turnout was declared only on Sunday evening. Delhi went to polls on February 8.
Highlights
Leaders of both AAP and BJP Monday remained upbeat about assembly polls results, as they made arrangements for volunteers to make sure strongrooms were protected through the day. While AAP leaders say that the internal exit polls gives them more than 60 seats, BJP leaders have maintained that they will perform better than the exit polls have predicted. Unlike in 2015, when the BJP had ordered several kilograms of sweets anticipating a win, no arrangements have been made this time.
The counting of votes for Delhi elections will start early morning on February 11. The counting of votes and results on individual seats will be declared live at the following websites of Election Commission of India – eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in, and results.eci.gov.in. You can also keep a track of the latest developments at The Indian Express and our social media channels. We will bring to you a detailed analysis of early trends and our experts will put forward their perspectives of what they make of the Delhi Assembly election results.
In the 2015 elections, AAP had come to power with a majority of 67 in the Delhi Assembly of 70 seats, garnering 54 per cent of the vote share. BJP polled 32 per cent votes in 2015 even though it surged to 56 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Congress got just 10 per cent of votes in 2015.
Welcome to The Indian Express live blog on Delhi Assembly elections 2020. The Election Commission of India will start the counting of votes from 8 am. The national capital saw a triangular contest with the AAP, BJP, and Congress seeking the majority in the 70-seat Assembly. Follow this space as track the results in real-time.