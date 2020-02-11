Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Delhi Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Will Arvind Kejriwal return as the chief minister?

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Today Live News Updates: Delhi saw a triangular contest with the AAP, BJP, and Congress seeking the majority in the 70-seat Assembly. All the exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 11, 2020 7:02:00 am
Delhi Election Results 2020 Live Updates: After the high-octane campaigning, results of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will be announced today. In the national capital that saw a triangular contest between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress, much more is at stake than 70 seats of the House. The results are about the survival of a young party versus a referendum on the Centre’s policies. For AAP, the results will show if its gambit of seeking a mandate on its performance has paid off; for BJP, if Modi name, Hindutva agenda prove stronger than CAA anger.

All the exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP. Barring a few, all of them gave the party over 50 seats out of a total of 70. While the party had come to power with a majority of 67 in the Delhi House of 70 seats in the 2015 Assembly polls, most pollsters this time gave them more than 50 seats. The BJP is expected to improve on the tally of three seats it got the last time, but still, is likely to finish a distant second. With most exit polls predicting an absolute rout for Congress, the revival of the party, which failed to open its account in the 2015 Assembly elections, is unlikely this time too.

The voter turnout was recorded at 62.59 per cent. The AAP questioned the “delay” behind making the announcement — the turnout was declared only on Sunday evening. Delhi went to polls on February 8.

Live Blog

Will Arvind Kejriwal's AAP retain power or will BJP, Congress race ahead? The Delhi Assembly Election results will be declared by the Election Commission. Follow LIVE updates

Highlights

    07:01 (IST)11 Feb 2020
    Delhi assembly elections: Before results, both AAP and BJP high on confidence

    Leaders of both AAP and BJP Monday remained upbeat about assembly polls results, as they made arrangements for volunteers to make sure strongrooms were protected through the day. While AAP leaders say that the internal exit polls gives them more than 60 seats, BJP leaders have maintained that they will perform better than the exit polls have predicted. Unlike in 2015, when the BJP had ordered several kilograms of sweets anticipating a win, no arrangements have been made this time.

    06:59 (IST)11 Feb 2020
    Delhi Assembly elections 2020: How to check Delhi election results?

    The counting of votes for Delhi elections will start early morning on February 11. The counting of votes and results on individual seats will be declared live at the following websites of Election Commission of India – eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in, and results.eci.gov.in. You can also keep a track of the latest developments at The Indian Express and our social media channels. We will bring to you a detailed analysis of early trends and our experts will put forward their perspectives of what they make of the Delhi Assembly election results. 

    06:47 (IST)11 Feb 2020
    Delhi election 2020: How did AAP, BJP, Congress fare in 2015 polls

    In the 2015 elections, AAP had come to power with a majority of 67 in the Delhi Assembly of 70 seats, garnering 54 per cent of the vote share. BJP polled 32 per cent votes in 2015 even though it surged to 56 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Congress got just 10 per cent of votes in 2015.

    06:45 (IST)11 Feb 2020

    Welcome to The Indian Express live blog on Delhi Assembly elections 2020. The Election Commission of India will start the counting of votes from 8 am. The national capital saw a triangular contest with the AAP, BJP, and Congress seeking the majority in the 70-seat Assembly. Follow this space as track the results in real-time. 

    The elections in Delhi were held on February 8.

    The past month had seen two very different campaigns run by the AAP and BJP — with the former asking people to vote on the basis of its work, and the latter focusing its campaign around Shaheen Bagh, where protests against the new citizenship law have been on for almost two months now.

    In its manifesto, AAP has chosen not to reiterate any of its older or incomplete promises. Instead, it has introduced two new points — a “Deshbhakti Curriculum” which CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced in August 2018 as a means to instill a sense of “duty” and “responsibility” towards the country, and introducing spoken English and soft skills for students who have graduated from any Delhi school in the past five years to increase their employability.

    The BJP’s campaign had been dominated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meetings, in which he had alleged that AAP has not fulfilled its education promises or built a single new school or college.

    The biggest promises that the party has made in the field of education are to increase the education budget by 10% each year, and to open 200 new schools and 10 new colleges. It has also promised introduce a “Sanskrit board” and Sanskrit learning in the Sanskrit medium.

    The Congress manifesto claimed that under AAP, lakhs of students shifted from government to private schools. It also alleged “more publicity by the AAP government than actual improvement in school”.

    🔴 Read: Will BJP bet on Shaheen Bagh work? Jury is out

    🔴 Read: Arvind Kejriwal interview

    🔴 Tavleen Singh writes: BJP losing Delhi will be just punishment for shameless attempt to divide and rule

    🔴 Read: Delhi anti-CAA protesters say their fight is with Centre, not Arvind Kejriwal

    🔴 Read: Delhi elections 2020: Education, jobs, safety for women — what first-timers voted for

    🔴 Read: In complex capital landscape, vote for AAP may not mean disagreement with BJP

