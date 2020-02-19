Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal to meet Amit Shah today

Home Minister Amit Shah (L) and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File) Home Minister Amit Shah (L) and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File)

Three days after taking charge as chief minister of Delhi yet again, Arvind Kejriwal will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday, news agency PTI reported. The courtesy meeting is scheduled to be held at 2:30 pm at North Block.

This will be the first meeting between the two leaders after AAP won the recently concluded Delhi assembly elections with a thumping majority.

Kejriwal along with his six ministers took oath on Sunday at a mega ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, which was attended by a huge crowd. He had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP’s seven Delhi MPs and eight newly-elected BJP MLAs to his swearing-in ceremony but none attended. PM Modi was in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on that day.

He later took to Twitter to congratulate Kejriwal saying: “I congratulate Shri Arvind Kejriwal on taking oath as Delhi’s CM earlier today. Best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure.”

To this, Kejriwal replied: “Thank you for the warm wishes sir. I wish you could come today, but I understand you were busy. We must now work together towards making Delhi a city of pride for all Indians.”

