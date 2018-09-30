Follow Us:
Sunday, September 30, 2018
Delhi: Army major booked for raping domestic help

The woman was working at the Major's house even after the rape incident, a police official said.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: September 30, 2018 3:11:42 pm
Army major booked for rape, army man booked for rape, army man rapes domestic help, domestic helped raped, India News, Indian Express The woman alleged that she was raped by the Major on July 12, the same day her husband allegedly killed himself, a senior police officer said.

An Army Major has been booked for allegedly raping his domestic help in southwest Delhi on a day in July her husband allegedly committed suicide, the police said Sunday.

They said a case was registered at the Delhi Cantonment police station on September 25 based on a complaint filed by the woman.

In her complaint, the woman has alleged that she was raped by the Major on July 12, the same day her husband allegedly killed himself, a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, police learnt that the woman’s husband had committed suicide in a servant quarter where they used to reside, he said.

The woman was working at the Major’s house even after the rape incident, he added.

A case has been registered, police said, adding the matter is being probed.

