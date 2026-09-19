Delhi and Dhaka look at November dates for Tarique Rahman’s India visit

Moving to put their relations back on track, Delhi and Dhaka have begun talks on a bilateral visit to India by Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, exploring a window in the latter half of November, The Indian Express has learnt.

This development comes days after the New Delhi summit of BRICS leaders — Rahman did not attend though India, as the host nation, extended an invitation to Bangladesh since it is the current chair of the BIMSTEC grouping.

Earlier, Delhi had invited Rahman for a bilateral visit in August. But that did not materialise. There was outrage in Bangladesh over the remarks of Sheikh Hasina, the country’s ousted Prime Minister who has been living in India, during an interaction with the media via an audio link on August 5 which marked two years of the fall of her government.