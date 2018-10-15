Delhi’s air quality remains poor, unlikely to change tomorrow

According to news agency PTI, authorities have predicted further deterioration of air quality in the coming days. According to news agency PTI, authorities have predicted further deterioration of air quality in the coming days.

The air quality New Delhi remained poor for the second consecutive day and is likely to remain unchanged tomorrow, according to the government-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). The overall air quality index was 208 at 9.30 am, Monday. An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’.

At Lodhi Road, the AQI was 197 (moderate) while Pusa Road and Delhi University recorded an AQI of 208 (poor) and 211 (poor) respectively. In Pitampura, the AQI stood at 220 (poor) while in Mathura Road, it stood at 249 (poor). Chandni Chowk recorded the highest AQI of 256 (poor).

Read | Smokescreen: As fields in north India go up in flames, what makes Delhi-NCR vulnerable

According to news agency PTI, authorities have predicted further deterioration of air quality in the coming days. A slew of measures is being adopted by the Central Pollution Control Board to fight pollution during the upcoming winter season when the air quality in the national capital is generally the worst.

In the backdrop of increasing pollution levels, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has ordered the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to stop all construction and demolition activities at the Pragati Maidan redevelopment project site. A senior SDMC official said the NBCC appears to have ignored its earlier request asking them to follow NGT guidelines to mitigate dust pollution. Hence, they have been asked to halt construction work with immediate effect, said the official.

Meanwhile, Mumbai too recorded a similar situation as the overall AQI stood at 220 (poor). In Colaba, the AQI was recorded at 289 (poor) while in Bhandup, it stood at 136 (moderate). Worli registered an AQI of 108 while Andheri noted an AQI of 331 (very poor). In Navi Mumbai, the AQI stood at 334 (very poor).

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd