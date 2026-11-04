Despite GRAP-2 curbs, Delhi pollution worsens; Mandir Marg records AQI over 500

Despite the GRAP-2 anti-pollution restrictions, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘Very Poor’ category at 6 AM on Wednesday. The AQI at 4 PM on Tuesday was 350 and has worsened in 14 hours, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 369, according to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). Several monitoring stations across Delhi reported high pollution levels, with Mandir Marg recording an AQI of 508, falling into the ‘severe’ category.

The initial wind and showers last week rendered the air somewhat clean, bringing down the average AQI of Delhi. However, since the showers abated, air pollution has been on the rise.

The city’s temperature stood at 17.2 degrees Celsius in the morning. The IITM has warned that people may experience more serious health effects due to the current air quality. And according to the IITM’s prediction, Delhi will still be in the same ‘Very Poor’ category on Thursday as well with the AQI of ‘343’.