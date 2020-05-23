‘Sikkim integral part of India’: Kejriwal tweets amid row over Delhi govt’s ‘incorrect’ ad

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said action has been taken against the officer concerned. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said action has been taken against the officer concerned.

Hours after Sikkim took objection to a Delhi government advertisement erroneously referring the people of the state as “different citizens”, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday condemned the incident and said action has been taken against the officer concerned.

“Sikkim is an integral part of India. Such errors also cannot be tolerated. Advertisement has been withdrawn and action taken against the officer concerned,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The newspaper advertisement for recruitment of volunteers for Civil Defense corps mentioned under eligibility criteria “Citizen of India or a subject of Sikkim or of Bhutan or of Nepal and a resident of Delhi”.

Sikkim is an integral part of India. Such errors also cannot be tolerated. Advertisement has been withdrawn and action taken against the officer concerned. https://t.co/BgTcjJF4MF — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 23, 2020

Objecting strongly, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said he was “deeply hurt” by the advertisement “terming the people of Sikkim as different citizen equated with Nepal and Bhutan” and added that the “ignorance or intentions are unpardonable”.

“The people of Sikkim are emotionally integrated with the nation since 1975. Our people even cannot think of such a mistake by a responsible Government,” he said, demanding an “unconditional apology to the people of Sikkim” by the Chief Minister of Delhi.

“People are agitated with this type of mistakes from an accountable Government. The advertisement maligns the patriotism of the people of Sikkim,” he said.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal announced that the advertisement has been withdrawn and a senior officer of Directorate of Civil Defence (HQ) has been suspended with immediate effect for publishing the ad.

A political row has erupted over the incident, with opposition A political row has erupted over the incident, with opposition BJP and Congress slamming the AAP-led government over the ad.

“Zero tolerance for such gross misconduct,” Baijal tweeted on the advertisement which “disrespects the territorial integrity of India by making incorrect reference to Sikkim on the same lines as some neighbouring countries.”

A Delhi government functionary told PTI, “the official in-charge for the advertisement without applying his mind copy pasted the eligibility criterion from the Civil Defence Regulations, 1968 (amended in 1971 and 1973) issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, for recruitment to the Civil Defence Corps.”

Sikkim became an Indian state in 1975.

