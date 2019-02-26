Delhi L-G a circus ringmaster, shuffles officers like deck of cards: Manish Sisodia

The AAP government Monday likened the L-G of Delhi to a “circus ringmaster”, accusing him of transferring and posting officers like shuffling a “deck of playing cards”. Presenting the “L-G’s outcome report”, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also put the Prime Minister’s Office in the dock, saying the Centre was pulling the strings to “cripple” governance in the capital.

Sisodia told the Assembly that since the Delhi HC’s August 4, 2016, verdict — which had upheld the 2015 MHA notification authorising the L-G to control the services department — the principal secretaries of crucial departments have been transferred up to eight times, while chief secretaries have been transferred four times.

According to Sisodia, the environment department has had eight secretaries; urban development eight; health five; transport four; PWD five; department of training and technical education five; and higher education five. The social welfare department has had seven directors, while the WCD department has had six principal secretaries.

“… Officers are not just transferred indiscriminately, even leaves are granted without consulting or informing the ministers concerned. The CM comes to know of the Chief Secretary’s appointment through the media,” Sisodia said.

He also claimed that the government has been unable to recruit despite there being a large number of vacancies. The L-G office did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.