Delhi: 37 policemen suspended for not reporting to Eid duty

A total of 37 policemen were suspended after they failed to join duty for Eid al-Adha on time, said senior police officers on Saturday.The action was taken by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya against the personnel who failed to show up for the morning duty and arrangements for Eid.

Anil Mittal, Additional PRO (Delhi Police), said, “The DCP has suspended the personnel and sent them to police lines. The policemen were supposed to report at the DCP office at 5 am. They showed a callous attitude and remained absent on an important festival.”

DCP Arya confirmed that at least 37 policemen were sent to police lines. ” An early morning briefing was organised at DCP office but they missed it,” she said.

The police personnel were called to the DCP office for an important meeting where the DCP was going to give directions about Eid arrangements. These arrangements are done in every district in Delhi so that people don’t face issues while celebrating the festival.

A police officer said that some of the policemen came 40-50 minutes late, while others arrived after an hour.

Senior police officers then decided took immediate action against the absentees and send them to police lines.

A senior police officer said that further action may be taken against the personnel since they were “not serious” about their duties.

An officer said the suspended policemen were part of the patrolling team.

