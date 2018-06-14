Delhi: 21 years after Uphaar cinema hall fire, search for closure

The interiors of the Uphaar Cinema Hall near Green Park in the capital New Delhi remian the same since the incident of the fire that killed 59 and injured more than 100 during the show of Bollywood movie ‘Border’ on 13th June 1997. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New. The interiors of the Uphaar Cinema Hall near Green Park in the capital New Delhi remian the same since the incident of the fire that killed 59 and injured more than 100 during the show of Bollywood movie ‘Border’ on 13th June 1997. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New.

“Frustrated, hurt and cheated” are the words Neelam Krishnamoorthy uses to describe the last 21 years, which she has spent fighting for justice. On June 13, 1997, the Krishnamoorthys lost their two children in a fire that engulfed Delhi’s Uphaar cinema hall, along with 57 others. About 100 people were injured in the fire that took place during the screening of Sunny Deol’s Border. The hall was owned by real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal.

Like every year, a prayer meeting was held at Smriti Upavan in Green Park by the grieving families of the victims Wednesday. Photos of all 59 victims were pinned, floral tributes were paid and a havan was organised by the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy.

In February 2017, the SC sentenced Gopal to a one-year jail term and allowed Sushil to walk free having served five months in jail, citing his “old age”. Regarding this, Krishnamoorthy said, “This year we will file a curative petition in the Supreme Court regarding the quantum of punishment. Regarding tampering of evidence, a trial is going on in the Patiala House court… Not only did we lose our family members, we have also been denied justice.”

