Nothing can be more urgent if somebody is going to be hanged: SC on 2012 Delhi gangrape convict’s plea

Mukesh Kumar Singh, one of the death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case, moved the Supreme Court on Monday seeking an urgent hearing on his plea against the dismissal of his mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Singh’s mercy petition was dismissed by President Kovind on January 17. He had moved the mercy petition after the apex court dismissed a curative petition filed by him against his conviction and death sentence.

Taking Singh’s plea into cognisance, a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said, “If somebody is going to be hanged then nothing can be more urgent than this”. The bench also asked the convict’s counsel to approach the mentioning officer as the date for hanging is February 1.

On Saturday, a Delhi court had disposed of a plea by the counsel for the convicts who sought additional documents from Tihar Jail after authorities supplied a diary belonging to one of the convicts. Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Jain disposed of the plea by advocate A P Singh seeking the documents to file curative petitions for convicts Akshay Kumar Singh and Pawan Gupta and the mercy petition for convict Vinay Sharma.

“Jail authorities have already complied with the request made by the convicts to supply documents lying with them and have also brought paintings, diary today for supply. In view thereof, no further directions for supply of more documents are required. However, jail authorities are directed to hand over the copy of the paintings and the diary to the counsel for convicts today in court itself,” the judge added.

