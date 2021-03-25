Delhi: 2, including ex-classmate, convicted for woman’s murder outside college

Nikita’s father, Mool Chand Tomar, said, “We respect the decision of the court but will only be satisfied when the men who shot my daughter have been hanged.”

Almost five months after 20-year-old Nikita Tomar was shot dead outside her college in Faridabad, a district court Wednesday convicted two of the accused — her former classmate who had been pressuring her to marry him, and his friend. A third accused, who was accused of providing the two men with the weapon used in the crime, has been acquitted.

“There were three accused in the case, Tauseef, Rehaan and Ajrudeen. Tauseef and Rehaan have been convicted… while Ajrudeen has been acquitted. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Friday,” said advocate Adal Singh Rawat, who is assisting Public Prosecutor S K Parmar in the case.

Additional Sessions Judge Sartaj Baswan held Tauseef and Rehaan guilty under IPC sections 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing women to compel her marriage) read with Sections 511/120B/34 IPC. The court also held Tauseef guilty under the Arms Act.

Ajrudeen had been charged under the Arms Act. On his acquittal, Rawat said, “We will know the evidence on the basis of which he has been acquitted only after the entire judgment is received. We respect the decision of the court.”

Nikita’s father, Mool Chand Tomar, said, “We respect the decision of the court but will only be satisfied when the men who shot my daughter have been hanged.”

It was on October 26 that Nikita, a third-year B.Com student at Aggarwal College, was shot dead outside the institution. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera, with the footage showing one of the two accused trying to push her into a car at gunpoint. As he opened the rear door of the vehicle, she managed to free herself of his grip and ran behind a friend who had been accompanying her. In the seconds that followed, even as Rehan grabbed Tauseef’s arm and tried to lead him towards the car, the latter shot Nikita before rushing towards the vehicle and fleeing the scene, leaving her in a pool of blood on the road.

Over the next 24 hours, police arrested Tauseef, a third-year physiotherapy student who had been Nikita’s classmate in school and had allegedly been pressuring her to marry him, and his friend, Rehaan, for the crime.

Police investigation revealed that Tauseef had also abducted her in 2018 and taken her to his home, but police had rescued her within hours. Although an FIR had been lodged regarding the matter, the case had been dropped after his parents approached Nikita’s relatives and reassured them that the incident would not be repeated.

The chargesheet in the case had been filed on November 6, with police officials saying the document was 700 pages long and included 60 witnesses.