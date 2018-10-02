Delhi: 10-day long Kisan Kranti march reaches city today

March started in Haridwar on September 23. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) March started in Haridwar on September 23. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Thousands of farmers from across states marched through Ghaziabad on the penultimate day of their Kisan Kranti march, which started in Haridwar on September 23, and which they intend to culminate at the Kisan Ghat in Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti.

“There is a rage amongst us farmers,” said Ramesh Yadav (65), from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district, who was present at the start of the march in Haridwar. “Why else would elderly men like be out in the streets for so many days?”

“First, we want the long promised Swaminathan Report to be implemented. The increase in the prices of diesel, petrol and electricity have completely crippled farmers. And now the government has also directed that tractors older than 10 years have to be taken off the field. Where are we supposed to get the money for new tractors? So many farmers have not received payment for their sugarcane, which has been taken to the sugar mills…,” he said.

Many farmers left their villages on September 21 to reach Haridwar. Many more joined them en-route as they marched through Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

“We have been marching for over 25 kilometres per day and sleeping under the tractors, on footpaths and fields. On the first three days, we faced heavy rain, and since then there has been relentless heat,” said Satpal Dilowali (61) from Haryana’s Kaithal district.

Citing a threat to law and order in the NCR, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (east), meanwhile, issued an advisory on Monday prohibiting gathering of more than five persons, procession on major roads and the use of loudspeakers and amplifiers.

“We have heard that we might be stopped at the border. If they stop us, we will stop,” said Rakesh Tikait, national head of the BKU (Tikait).

