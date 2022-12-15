Delays in procurement: PAC flags issues with clothing, equipment for troops on China, Pak borders

AS INDIAN and Chinese forces remain locked in confrontation in the high reaches of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report tabled in Parliament on Wednesday has flagged inordinate delays in procurement of high-altitude clothing and equipment for soldiers and poor research on part of Defence Ministry’s research agencies leading to dependence on imports.

The PAC, under the chairmanship of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has examined the CAG report on provisioning and procurement of clothing, equipment, ration and housing, and management of inventory for the intervening period of 2015-16 to 2017-18.

“The Committee observes from the Audit Report … instances of delays stretching up to four years in procurement of clothing items …There were inordinate delays in receipt of contracted items from Ordnance Factories. Delayed procurement action and delayed receipt of contracted items …led to acute shortage of essential clothing and equipment items and adversely affected timely issue of the same to the troops. Health and hygiene of troops stationed at high altitude areas was reportedly affected as a result of procedural delays, non-supply or supply of recycled or alternate items at the time of need,” the report has said.

The report noted there was no special budget for procurement of special clothing, equipment, ration and housing for high-altitude areas such as Ladakh and Siachen and the expenditure is met from the “General stores and clothing” which caters to the whole Army. It recommended a separate budget for the same.

Flagging multiple instances of poor equipment manufactured by agencies such as the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), the report said, “Lack of Research and Development by defence laboratories and failure in indigenization resulted in prolonged and continued dependence on import.”

The report said that special rations were to be given to the troops for alleviating certain psychological and physiological conditions that the troops face in high altitude inhospitable conditions.

“However, audit findings revealed that substitutes in lieu of scaled items were authorized in a given percentage on cost-to-cost basis which affected the quantity of calorie intake of troops. Instances of short issue of rations to troops due to deficiencies in Internal Control also came to light consequent upon administrative check,” it said.

The report observed that housing for troops in inhospitable border areas was being provided in an “ad-hoc” manner.

“Sanction of the competent authority was never taken and even the pilot project was sanctioned in phases. Despite incurring an expenditure of Rs 274 crore, the pilot project was not successful. Annual plans were being drawn and works were being sanctioned without correct and objective assessment of the requirements. Execution of works and subsequent handing over of assets for use to the units in the most formidable climatic conditions was inordinately delayed,” it said.

The committee has, however, noted that habitats for 10,000 troops were constructed in Eastern Ladakh in 2020-21, following the June 2020 clashes between Indian and Chinese forces in Galwan, and another set of habitats for 18,000 troops is under construction in the region.

The report also raised the issue of quality control.

“Acceptance of store items was done merely on the basis of visual inspection and there was no documentary evidence of the stores being subjected to any kind of testing in quality control labs of the units,” it said.

Calling for an overhaul of the system, the report recommended, “Given the rapidly evolving and challenging geo-political circumstances for India; the Committee feel that the approach towards provisioning, procurement and issue of high altitude clothing, equipment, ration and housing facilities needs to be revamped urgently in a holistic and comprehensive manner.”

The committee flagged shortage of Army Headquarter Reserves for Extreme Cold Clothing and Equipment (ECC&C) and Special Clothing and Mountaineering Equipment (SCME – used in Siachen and Ladakh) running up to 100% in some commands.

“Disturbingly, audit revealed shortage of AHQ reserves for ECC&E items ranging from 24% to 100% at various commands. Out of 21 items of SCME Category-I items (that are for personal use and are to be retained by the soldiers) the deficiency percentage of 18 items ranged from 15% to 98%. No AHQ Reserve stock was being maintained although it was mandated that 100% reserve should be maintained even as the field stock was not at the desired level. Further, 56 SCME Category I & II items were not issued to units in super high altitude areas as per authorization,” the report said.