Delay in transfer of HC judges: ‘May result in administrative, judicial actions which may not be palatable’, SC warns Centre

The Supreme Court on Friday warned the government that any further delay in deciding on the transfer of high court judges recommended by its collegium “may result in both administrative and judicial actions which may not be palatable”.

A two-judge bench presided by Justice S K Kaul also tried to side-step criticism of its functioning saying “we are used to it from different sides. And we are used to handling it this side. And be rest assured, it doesn’t beyond a stage bother us. It’s for different authorities to see what is appropriate and not appropriate”.

The bench also comprising Justice A S Oka was hearing a plea by the Advocates Association Bengaluru seeking contempt of court proceedings against the government for the delay in clearing the names reiterated by the SC collegium within timelines laid down by the court.

On the last date of hearing, the court had expressed “extreme concern” over 10 recommendations for transfer of high court judges pending with the government and said “keeping it pending sends a very wrong signal that other factors are coming into play”.

On Friday, Justice Kaul told Attorney General R Venkataramani, “Something has been greatly troubling us. I mentioned it last time in the order. If transfer orders issued of judges are not implemented, what do you want us to do?…If we decide that somebody should be working in” a court “and you keep this pending, this is very very serious to my mind. More serious than anything else”.

The AG said he did not want to go into the details at this stage and urged the court to defer the hearing for a while to ascertain the progress. Justice Kaul said, “You will make us take some very very difficult decisions…I can understand a new appointment…but transfer?…It is a very very serious issue. I said so, we will not allow third parties to clear names in this…Don’t make us take a stand which will be very uncomfortable”.

The bench then went on to record in the order, “We have put it to the AG as on the last date of hearing that there should be no question of transfer of judges from one court to the other pending with the government for such a long period of time. More so as the government has little role in it. We put it to the AG that any delay in this may result in both administrative and judicial actions which may not be palatable”.