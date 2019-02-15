Toggle Menu
Delay in resolution of Kashmir issue wreaking havoc in Valley: Separatistshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/delay-in-resolution-of-kashmir-issue-wreaking-havoc-in-valley-separatists-5586410/

Delay in resolution of Kashmir issue wreaking havoc in Valley: Separatists

Separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik stated this in a statement without mentioning the suicide attack by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz put under house arrest day before PM Modi's visit to Kashmir
Separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik stated this in a statement without mentioning the suicide attack by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi)

A day after 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama, separatists on Friday said they “regret every killing” on Kashmir’s soil.

Separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik stated this in a statement without mentioning the suicide attack by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

“People and leadership of Kashmir regret every killing that happens on its soil,” the statement said.

“The delay in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute… is wreaking havoc in Kashmir especially,” they said.

Advertising

“If killing and counter killings have to stop and if we really want peace in the region, we have to put an end to hostilities… engage and listen to the concerns of all three stakeholders and address them in the spirit of humanity and justice. Resolve the Kashmir dispute for all times,” they added.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 SC asks states to sensitise cops about scrapping of Section 66A of IT Act in 2015
2 Pulwama terror attack: Two from Maharashtra's Buldana district among deceased
3 Pulwama attack: Rajnath vows to win decisive war against terror, says morale of jawans not hit