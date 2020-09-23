‘Delay in implementation of emission standards from coal plants is hurting health of our children’

The toxic fumes which come out of thermal power plants are poison for the tender developing lungs of children. (Representational)

A video released by doctors and citizens’ groups from all over India shows that missed deadlines of the implementation of emission standards of coal power plants every year causes irreparable damage to the health of the children. According to the video, missed deadlines each year causes an estimated 88,000 cases of childhood asthma, 1,40,000 cases of pre-term births and 3,900 premature deaths among children.

“The toxic fumes which come out of thermal power plants are poison for the tender developing lungs of children. It not only creates acute problems for them like asthma, bronchitis, persistent cough and high incidence of infections, but also reduces the long-term development of lungs and may cause irreversible harm. Every minute that we are allowing our children to breathe this toxic air is a crime that we are committing towards them” said Dr Arvind Kumar, chest surgeon and founder-trustee, Lung Care Foundation.

Sunil Dahiya, analyst at Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), said in a statement, “Coal-based thermal power plants are large contributors to environmental pollution, ecosystem damage and human health damage. If we are to live healthy lives and sustain the ecosystem quality, it is imperative to reduce pollution emission from these power plants through state-of-the-art pollution control technologies and as far as possible to move away from burning the dirty fuel for electricity generation, and rather shift to more sustainable and economical renewable energy sources”

