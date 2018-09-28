Delay in hearing (Babri case) impacted Hindu-Muslim relations: VHP working president

VHP working president Alok Kumar. VHP working president Alok Kumar.

VHP working president Alok Kumar tells Lalmani Verma that the impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra was part of a process to delay the Supreme Court’s hearing in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title suit. Excerpts:

What are your expectations from the hearing beginning October 29?

I really do not know. We are very tired of the court process. The appeals were filed in 2010. Therefore, we can only hope and expect that this time they would expeditiously hear it and decide. But I do not know if we can depend on it.

You said there was undue delay in the hearing. What is the impact of that?

This delay impacted Hindu-Muslim relations. I believe if this matter had been resolved, it could have gone a long way in creating amicable relations.

Do you see the delay as a deliberate attempt?

I will not impute deliberateness to the judiciary. But in recent days what has happened in Supreme Court…like a senior counsel openly demanding adjournment of the matter until after the General Election, the impeachment notice (against CJI Dipak Misra) which had no substance, the press conference by certain people (four most senior SC judges)…these were deliberate.

Was the impeachment motion against CJI Misra also part of that delaying process?

Yes. In my understanding it was a strategy to put pressure on him.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App