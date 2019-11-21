Delay in GST compensation: How do we run state without money, asks Punjab FM

THE FINANCE ministers of Punjab, Kerala, New Delhi, Rajasthan and West Bengal issued a joint statement expressing concern over delay in release of GST compensation, which has put them in an acute financial position.

The statement, signed by the four ministers on the sidelines of a meeting of the empowered committee of states, asked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to release the dues, adding that “the delay has shaken the confidence of the States who have so far supported GST in a spirit of rare bonhomie.”

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal told The Indian Express that Punjab would go into an overdraft on Wednesday because of the fiscal situation arising out of non-payment of GST compensation to the tune of Rs 4,100 crore by Centre to the state.

“The Centre had to pay us Rs 2,100 crore for August and September. This was to be paid sometime in October. But today is November 20, and in 10 days the third month too would be gone. Also, they owe us arrears to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore. We are in bad shape. How should we run the state if there is no money though the Centre had promised us to compensate after subsuming our taxes?” Badal asked.

He further said, “The health services cannot stop. The irrigation system has to go on. As does education and salaries. Bills are piling up in the treasury. We are not beggars. Eventually, they have to pay us as they subsumed our taxes with a promise that they would compensate us for five years.”

Badal added that the five ministers were seeking a dispute resolution mechanism and he had already met the Union Finance Minister a few days ago.

In the joint statement, the five FMs said, “GST compensation for the months of August and September, required to be paid by the central government sometime in October, continues to be outstanding till date. No explanation whatsoever has been furnished for this delay of nearly one month. As a result, States are facing acute pressure on fiscals, some already resorting to ways and means or even overdrafts.”

The statement added that the GST comprises nearly 60 per cent of the tax revenues of states. Many states are already facing deficits up to 50 per cent of the total GST. Such huge deficits have the potential to disrupt the budget and planning processes in a host of areas, literally bringing activities of the States to a grinding halt, it warned.

It was recalled that the assurance of GST compensation was a necessary enabler in states agreeing to subsume their fiscal sovereignty into GST. This was preceded by long deliberations within the empowered committee where many states had had apprehensions about being able to obtain uninterrupted compensation. It was only after the required provisions for compensation were incorporated in the Constitution that states agreed to join the GST.

“Despite many challenges from time-to-time, States have extended their support to all major decisions of the GSTC,” the statement said. The ministers appealed to the Union finance minister to look into the matter personally and release the compensation without any further delay.