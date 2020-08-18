Dehradun woman files rape complaint against BJP MLA, seeks paternity test

Dehradun DIG Arun Mohan Joshi said the police have been directed to investigate the woman’s complaint along with the ongoing investigation in the case against her.

A woman in Dehradun district has filed a complaint with police accusing MLA Mahesh Singh Negi of raping her, and demanded a DNA test to confirm that the MLA is the father of her child.

Negi, who is the BJP MLA from Dwarahat in Almora district, said the allegations were “false and baseless”.

The woman filed the complaint on Sunday, two days after the MLA’s wife submitted a complaint with police accusing the woman of demanding Rs 5 crore and threatening to lodge a false complaint of rape against her husband.

On Negi’s wife’s complaint, a case was lodged against the woman, her husband, mother and sister-in-law under IPC Sections 386 (Extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt ) and 389 (Putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion).

Dehradun DIG Arun Mohan Joshi said the police have been directed to investigate the woman’s complaint along with the ongoing investigation in the case against her.

In her complaint, the woman said that she first came in contact with Negi in 2016, when he offered to help in her mother’s treatment with a steam machine at his home. She alleged that he raped her in a hotel two days before her marriage in 2018 and threatened her to keep silent. She also alleged that due to pressure from the MLA, she returned to her parents’ home after a few months of her marriage and lodged a false complaint of domestic violence against her husband and in-laws.

She added in the complaint that the MLA later took her to hotels in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Nepal and raped her.

She claimed that she gave birth to a child on May 18 this year and got a DNA test conducted, which revealed that her husband was not the father. “I informed Negi about the child but he refused to accept her as his daughter,” she said, and accused the MLA’s wife of offering her Rs 25 lakh to forget the matter.

That woman added that she and her family were framed by Negi’s wife in a false extortion case. She did not respond to phone calls and messages from The Indian Express.

When contacted, MLA Negi said, “The allegations against me are false and baseless. There is a gang of criminals operating to make money and become politicians by taking a short cut. They will be exposed soon. An FIR has been lodged against the woman and investigation is on.”

In her complaint, Negi’s wife alleged that on August 9, the woman called her and demanded Rs 5 crore and threatened to frame her husband in a false rape case and ruin his political career. “She also threatened to get my son killed,” Negi’s wife alleged.

Uttarakhand BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat said the party will take action based on the findings of the police investigation. “There is also the question why the woman filed the complaint after two years. Why did she not file it earlier if she was allegedly harassed?” Bhagat said.

