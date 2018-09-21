Dehradun student gangrape: The boys hatched plan to gangrape girl after watching porn, say police Dehradun student gangrape: The boys hatched plan to gangrape girl after watching porn, say police

In another revelation in the gangrape case where four school boys had alleged gangraped a 16-year-old girl in a boarding school in Dehradun on August 14, police said that the boys had hatched the plan to gangrape the girl after watching porn on their mobile phones.

“One of the boys who allegedly raped the girl was trying to woo her for a long time. But, the girl was not interested in him. When no plan worked, this boy sat with the other three boys and hatched a plan to rape the girl,” a highly placed source in the police said.

Dehradun SSP Nivedita Kukreti said, “The boys had personal android phones that they used regularly in the school, even though the school norms didn’t allow them to use mobile phones on regular basis (except Sundays that too for two hours). They used to watch porn clips on the mobile phones, and that became a major factor in the gangrape since the boys got instigated by watching porn.”

Of the four boys, three were minors.

In a similar incident in July this year, five minor boys, aged between eight and 14, had allegedly gangraped an eight-year-old girl in Dehradun.

The minors had watched porn on a mobile phone after which they had planned to call the victim, who was their neighbour, to the home of one of the boys. They then gangraped her.

The ultrasound results of the girl show that she is not pregnant. However, it is unclear whether she was pregnant and the possible pregnancy got terminated by the medications that the school authorities have her. SSP Kukreti said, “The ultrasound test results have shown that the girl is not pregnant. But, the hostel caretaker and the wife of the school’s administrative officer had given her a home-made drink, “kadhaa”, to end a possible pregnancy. She was given other medications too, so may be the possible pregnancy got terminated by the medications. But, we are yet to probe it.”

A four-member SIT has now been formed to probe the case, Kukreti said.

